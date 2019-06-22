BWW Review: Saddle Up and Come to Can Can's EL DORADO

Madison Oliver, Jasmine Sim, and Shadou Mintrone

in The Legend of El Dorado at Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

The folks at the Can Can are back and ready to knock your spurs off in an all new, decidedly Western style show with "The Legend of El Dorado" and once again they've upped their game. First, they brought us sexy ass dancers and comedy to bust a gut over, then they brought in fabulous singers, recently they added those gorgeous 4K video screens for their backdrops, and now they've brought in some culinary delights with their new chef Monica Seward. So, there's good food, entertainment, and sex. You'll never need to leave, but why would you want to?!

This time around director Chris Pink is giving us the tale of El Dorado, the baddest bunch of outlaws around. These three ladies, Crimson, Daisy, and Duke (Jasmine Sim, Shadou Mintrone, and Madison Oliver) will steal your wallets and your hearts as they slink about the stage. But don't piss off their leader, Crimson, or she'll shoot you down with her 34Ds. But not to worry because Sheriff Johnny Boy (Jonathan Betchtel) is here to save us along with his trusty sidekick Deputy Clover (Jordan Taylor). The problem is, Deputy Clover, whenever he's around Crimson, keeps losing his composure and his clothes (oh darn), so how will they ever round up these dangerously sexy women?

Pink has once again crafted a scintillating show and with even more comedy this time as they ridiculously take a look at some sexy cowboys and cowgirls. And of course, there's Fae Pink's stunning choreography, contorting these boys and girls into all sorts of high flying, high energy, in your face machinations. Mintrone has brought in the stunningly sexy costumes for the show. Those opening outfits for the gang are works of art, and you gotta love a Sheriff's Department whose uniforms consist of teeny, and oh so form fitting, short shorts. And of course, assless chaps for days (although aren't all chaps, by their nature, assless?). And the apparatus they use within the show from Betchtel are stunning. I'm sure everyone will want to ride off into the sunset on Johnny Boy's magnificent steed.

Jordan Taylor and Jonathan Betchtel

in The Legend of El Dorado at Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

But it's the performers we come to see, and we do see a lot of them. Betchtel, as usual, holds the sometimes rowdy audience in the palm of his hand and still manages to keep them civil and adhering to the rules, no video or pictures and no touching (although one woman last night kept coming awfully close to breaking that last rule whenever Johnny Boy was on stage). Mintrone and Oliver leap about that stage like no others and create some shapes with their bodies that should not be physically possible. I think the last time I saw legs that bent that way or kicked that high was on a Barbie Doll. And then there's Sim and Taylor providing much of the vocals for the night along with the dancing, comedy and skin. Sim works a room like nobody's business when she's selling a song. She owns the audience and she definitely owned Taylor as his Deputy Clover repeatedly sang his heart out, and his shirt off for her. But then, for Taylor I think it should be a Federal Law that he's not allowed to wear a shirt, but I digress.

Can Can brings the goods and a hell of a night once again. I'm almost frightened to see how they'll up their game next time. I mean the show's already pretty interactive. Any more would be illegal ... but fun. Anyway, back to business where I have no choice but to give a "Yee-Haw!" of a YAY+ with my three-letter rating system to Can Can's "The Legend of El Dorado". And remember, as they say at the Can Can, "save a horse, ride a cowboy."

"The Legend of El Dorado" performs at the Can Can through September 29th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.





