ANYTHING GOES Comes to Reboot Theatre Company in November

Performances run November 7 – 22, 2025.

By: Oct. 28, 2025
This November, Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, will present an out-of-this-world production of Cole Porter's Anything Goes! Boldly go where no Reboot show has gone before with this delightful, delicious, and de-lovely production. Explore the cosmos while enjoying the amazing singing, virtuoso dancing, and top-notch acting of this talented cast!

 

Directed & Choreographed by Harry Turpin (Reboot's Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop of Horrors, and Fly By Night), with music direction by Sam Peters (Reboot's Oliver! and Jesus Christ Superstar), this 2022 revision of the hilarious shipboard romp features a revised script, updated in light of contemporary sensibilities. Anything Goes introduced a bevy of pop and jazz standards including "Anything Goes," "You're the Top," "All Through the Night," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and many more. All are welcome to come and enjoy this classic with a Reboot spin - in space!

 

Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter; Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse. New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman. Presented through Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are supplied by Concord Theatricals

PRODUCTION TEAM:

  • Harry Turpin - Director/Choreographer
  • SAM PETERS - Musical Director/Orchestrator
  • Valerie Reid - Stage Manager
  • JACOB VIRAMONTES - Scenic/Lighting Designer
  • COLIN MADISON, LANI SMITH - Dramaturgs
  • KALI POHLE - Costume/Makeup/Prosthetics Designer
  • JACK BATEMAN-IINO - Properties Designer
  • Jay Johnson - Sound Designer / Sound Engineer
  • MICHAEL MESSENGER - Robot Wrangler
  • JOHNNY REVICKI - Production Manager
  • Ian Smith - Assistant Production Manager
  • Kathryn Lewis, JARON BOGGS - Assistant Stage Managers
  • ALYSSA MAAS - Intimacy Coordinator

CAST:

  • MACKENZIE MALHOTRA - Billy Crocker
  • HANNAH VOTEL - Hope, Sailor
  • KAT MCFADDEN - Reno Sweeney
  • ROLANDO CARDONA-ROMAN - Moon, Sailor
  • STACIE HART - Mrs Harcourt, Sailor
  • MARNIE WINGETT - Erma, Sailor
  • SAMUEL PETTIT - Evelyn, Sailor
  • STEPH COUTURIER - Elisha Whitney, Sailor
  • AUDREY BRINKLEY - Captain
  • SYDNEY KASER - Purser/Minister
  • EJ BERGEVIN - Dippy, Sailor
  • FRANCO WEAVER - Spit, Fred, Sailor
  • CONOR BREEN - Ensemble
  • BRITT HOBSON - Ensemble
  • NATALIE MOE - Ensemble
  • SOPHIE J SEN - Ensemble
  • BRITT BOYD - Swing
  • STEFANIE MEIFANG VAN RAFELGHEM - Swing

BAND:

  • SAM PETERS - Keys 1
  • OLIVIA PEDROZA - Keys 2
  • CODY CLARK - Reed
  • ANDREW BROOKE - Percussion


Videos