ANYTHING GOES Comes to Reboot Theatre Company in November

Performances run November 7 – 22, 2025.
This November, Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, will present an out-of-this-world production of Cole Porter's Anything Goes! Boldly go where no Reboot show has gone before with this delightful, delicious, and de-lovely production. Explore the cosmos while enjoying the amazing singing, virtuoso dancing, and top-notch acting of this talented cast!
Directed & Choreographed by Harry Turpin (Reboot's Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop of Horrors, and Fly By Night), with music direction by Sam Peters (Reboot's Oliver! and Jesus Christ Superstar), this 2022 revision of the hilarious shipboard romp features a revised script, updated in light of contemporary sensibilities. Anything Goes introduced a bevy of pop and jazz standards including "Anything Goes," "You're the Top," "All Through the Night," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and many more. All are welcome to come and enjoy this classic with a Reboot spin - in space!
Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter; Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse. New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman. Presented through Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are supplied by Concord Theatricals.
Videos