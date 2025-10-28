ANYTHING GOES Comes to Reboot Theatre Company in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, will present an out-of-this-world production of Cole Porter's Anything Goes! Boldly go where no Reboot show has gone before with this delightful, delicious, and de-lovely production. Explore the cosmos while enjoying the amazing singing, virtuoso dancing, and top-notch acting of this talented cast!

Directed & Choreographed by Harry Turpin (Reboot's Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop of Horrors, and Fly By Night), with music direction by Sam Peters (Reboot's Oliver! and Jesus Christ Superstar), this 2022 revision of the hilarious shipboard romp features a revised script, updated in light of contemporary sensibilities. Anything Goes introduced a bevy of pop and jazz standards including "Anything Goes," "You're the Top," "All Through the Night," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and many more. All are welcome to come and enjoy this classic with a Reboot spin - in space!

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Harry Turpin - Director/Choreographer

SAM PETERS - Musical Director/Orchestrator

Valerie Reid - Stage Manager

JACOB VIRAMONTES - Scenic/Lighting Designer

COLIN MADISON, LANI SMITH - Dramaturgs

KALI POHLE - Costume/Makeup/Prosthetics Designer

JACK BATEMAN-IINO - Properties Designer

Jay Johnson - Sound Designer / Sound Engineer

MICHAEL MESSENGER - Robot Wrangler

JOHNNY REVICKI - Production Manager

Ian Smith - Assistant Production Manager

Kathryn Lewis, JARON BOGGS - Assistant Stage Managers

ALYSSA MAAS - Intimacy Coordinator

CAST:

MACKENZIE MALHOTRA - Billy Crocker

HANNAH VOTEL - Hope, Sailor

KAT MCFADDEN - Reno Sweeney

ROLANDO CARDONA-ROMAN - Moon, Sailor

STACIE HART - Mrs Harcourt, Sailor

MARNIE WINGETT - Erma, Sailor

SAMUEL PETTIT - Evelyn, Sailor

STEPH COUTURIER - Elisha Whitney, Sailor

AUDREY BRINKLEY - Captain

SYDNEY KASER - Purser/Minister

EJ BERGEVIN - Dippy, Sailor

FRANCO WEAVER - Spit, Fred, Sailor

CONOR BREEN - Ensemble

BRITT HOBSON - Ensemble

NATALIE MOE - Ensemble

SOPHIE J SEN - Ensemble

BRITT BOYD - Swing

STEFANIE MEIFANG VAN RAFELGHEM - Swing

BAND:

SAM PETERS - Keys 1

OLIVIA PEDROZA - Keys 2

CODY CLARK - Reed

ANDREW BROOKE - Percussion