A Range Of Revelry At Seattle Center Rings In The New Year

The community gathers at Seattle Center to greet the New Year with a spectacular light show off the iconic Space Needle and partake in a range of New Year's Eve revelry. From the fun, free Seattle Center Winterfest offerings to the many NYE events at venues on the grounds, Seattle Center is NYE-central for the region.

Here is a rundown of the evening's activities:

8 p.m.-12 a.m., Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Celebration, Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion and on the grounds. Ring in the New Year with a musical shot of blues, swing and soul with the band Left Turn on Blue on the Armory stage. NYE Fountain of Light, 10 p.m.-12 a.m., adds an outdoors dance party at International Fountain! Groove into the New Year with DJ Arson Nicki and a light show on the fountain waters by visual artist Baryonyx.

11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, $2 children ages 5 and under, includes skate rental. Cash, check, Visa, Mastercard.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; must arrive by 10 p.m., Dec. 31, Chihuly Garden and Glass. Dine, dance and delight in the most extraordinary view of Seattle's most iconic fireworks display through the glass ceiling.

9 p.m., Dec. 31, Space Needle. Join the height of celebration in Seattle. The party spans two floors atop the towering Space Needle. Taste, toast and dance the night away while enjoying floor-to-forever views.

Starts at 9 p.m., Dec. 31, Pacific Science Center. Celebrate the roaring 20s and enjoy a swanky night with a full, unmatched view of the Needle fireworks show. Dance into the New Year to electro-swing beats while showing off your glad rags!

Doors open at 9 p.m., Dec. 31, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP). Take in music by Seattle's top DJs spinning multiple genres from many decades, dancing, cocktails, comedy, museum exhibits and Sky Church-sized celebration.

Revelers may park in two Seattle Center parking facilities, Mercer St. Garage and 5th Ave N Garage. Seattle Center Monorail will carry passengers until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, with a service break from approximately 10:45 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. on New Year's Eve to comply with safety regulations related to the fireworks display. The Monorail now accepts the ORCA card as a fare option, and King County Metro, with promotional support and sponsorship from Seattle Center, offers free rides between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. It will also add service to help people traveling near Seattle Center following the fireworks.

The NYE Celebration concludes Seattle Center Winterfest. Produced by Seattle Center, Winterfest presents spirited programming for one and all in search of entertaining and enriching activities during this festive time of year. For more information, visit Seattle Center or call 206 684-7200.





