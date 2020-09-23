22 Arts Organizations Host Virtual Scavenger Hunt in October

22 Seattle-area arts organizations contribute dozens of missions. Hundreds of teams expected to join. Register before October 4.

The Great Seattle Arts Adventure is an all-ages scavenger hunt style adventure game that runs from October 5-25, 2020. It is free fun for ages 5 to 105. Register before October 4, 2020 for the full three-week arts adventure. The first mission is released at 8am on October 5, 2020; teams can join in the fun at any time and determine the level of participation that suits them best. Details are online at www.Seattleartsadventure.org.

Planning began in August when a devoted band of arts administrators decided that cancelled events, rainy weather, skeleton staff and exhausted budgets were not going to stand in the way of a massive Fall Arts Adventure! By mid-September, 22 Seattle-area arts organizations had joined together to raise the bar on what innovative virtual fun will mean this Fall. The participating organizations (listed below) represent some of this region's largest and smallest arts groups and reflect the diverse offerings available in this valuable arts ecosystem.

Seattle Shakespeare Company is managing the event and App logistics (Goose Chase). Their decision to allocate a Boeing arts programming grant to support The Great Seattle Arts Adventure started the initiative. Since then, other organizations contributed to overall promotional budget as well as donating prizes, advertising credits and in-kind services.

To play the game:

Team members upload the free Goose Chase app on their phones. Each team member registers and there is 1 account per team. Single-member teams are allowed.

Missions are revealed weekly and require a Photo, Text or Video submission

Photo/video (participants find a specific object/place & take a photo/video while performing a physical/creative task)

Text (participants answer a question: either a specific text/number-based answer or an opinion/preference-based answer)

Teams accrue points with their submissions

5 points = 1 raffle ticket 25 points = 5 raffle tickets

One Grand Prize Raffle Winner is selected after October 25th

During traditional in-person scavenger hunts, the chaotic running around and time pressures add to the fun. For this virtual hunt, chaos, running and time pressures are transferred onto the app platform. Players can see what others are up to through the app's activity feed which creates the sense of a larger scale shared experience and interconnection. At a time when feelings of isolation and boredom are common, this hunt offers a welcome distraction and feeling of connection to fellow players across town, across the state, and even across the country.

Participating Organizations: ACT Theatre, Auburn Symphony, Center Stage Theatre, City Opera Ballet, Emerald Ballet Theatre, Freehold, Frye Art Museum, Jet City Improv, Living Voices, National Nordic Museum, Northwest Boychoir & Vocalpoint!, Seattle Penguin Productions, Pratidhwani, Seattle Chamber Music Society, Seattle Public Theatre, Seattle Shakespeare Company, Sound Theatre, Taproot Theatre, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Town Hall, Unexpected Productions, Youth Theatre Northwest.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You