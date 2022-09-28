Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dukesbay Productions Presents JAVA TACOMA: TO BEAN OR NOT TO BEAN

Performances run October 14 - 30, 2022.

Register for Seattle News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
Dukesbay Productions Presents JAVA TACOMA: TO BEAN OR NOT TO BEAN

Dukesbay Productions presents Java Tacoma: To Bean or Not to Bean by Aya Hashiguchi Clark.

Something unique is happening in Tacoma theatre: an original situation-comedy for the stage about three life-long friends who meet every day at a Tacoma coffee house, will tickle our collective funny bones for an eighth time.

Jeri, Kate and Linda join forces one last time to commit comic mayhem over at Tacoma's Perky's Coffee House. This time, the ladies do battle once again with an unscrupulous real estate investor over the ownership of the historic building that houses Perky's. Watch as the BFFs team up with family members and newfound friends to outwit the business mogul at his own double dealing game. And maybe, they'll find a happy ending to their own stories. Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," JAVA TACOMA is a celebration of friendship, middle-aged womanhood and Tacoma.

JAVA TACOMA: To Bean or Not to Bean is the eighth and final installment of an original sitcom for the stage that began in 2011, presented by Dukesbay Productions. This theatrical serial is generously peppered with Tacoma humor. It is rated PG for occasional adult humor.

The Dukesbay Theater

508 Sixth Ave. #10

Tacoma, WA 98402

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Performances run October 14 - 30, 2022.

Tickets are $15, general admission.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To The Paramount Theatre, October 11TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To The Paramount Theatre, October 11
September 27, 2022

-The first National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, based on Harper Lee's classic novel, comes to Seattle's Paramount Theatre from October 11 through 16.
Seattle Center Festál to Host Italian Festival This WeekendSeattle Center Festál to Host Italian Festival This Weekend
September 24, 2022

Seattle Center Festál will continue with The Italian Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. The festival is family oriented, free and open to the public. 
Enrico Chapela's Electric Violin Concerto for Pekka Kuusisto to Premiere at Seattle Symphony in NovemberEnrico Chapela's Electric Violin Concerto for Pekka Kuusisto to Premiere at Seattle Symphony in November
September 24, 2022

Enrico Chapela’s Antiphaser, a concerto for electric violin, performed by renowned violinist Pekka Kuusisto, the Seattle Symphony, and conductor Alexander Shelley will have its world premiere from November 3-6 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.
THE GHOST TRAIN Opens At Centerstage Theatre in OctoberTHE GHOST TRAIN Opens At Centerstage Theatre in October
September 23, 2022

Centerstage Theatre launches their 2022-2023 season with the creepy thriller, The Ghost Train.  Just in time for Halloween, it runs from October 7-30, 2022 with three weekly performances at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA.  This long-running comedy-mystery has delighted audiences for almost 100 years.
Seattle Rep Selects D.A. Navoti as Second Native Artist-in-ResidenceSeattle Rep Selects D.A. Navoti as Second Native Artist-in-Residence
September 22, 2022

Seattle Rep has has selected its second Native Artist-in-Residence, D.A. Navoti, a multidisciplinary storyteller, writer, and composer. This Seattle Rep program aims to highlight Native voices and educate audiences through art, discussion, and community engagement.