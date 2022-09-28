Dukesbay Productions presents Java Tacoma: To Bean or Not to Bean by Aya Hashiguchi Clark.

Something unique is happening in Tacoma theatre: an original situation-comedy for the stage about three life-long friends who meet every day at a Tacoma coffee house, will tickle our collective funny bones for an eighth time.

Jeri, Kate and Linda join forces one last time to commit comic mayhem over at Tacoma's Perky's Coffee House. This time, the ladies do battle once again with an unscrupulous real estate investor over the ownership of the historic building that houses Perky's. Watch as the BFFs team up with family members and newfound friends to outwit the business mogul at his own double dealing game. And maybe, they'll find a happy ending to their own stories. Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," JAVA TACOMA is a celebration of friendship, middle-aged womanhood and Tacoma.

JAVA TACOMA: To Bean or Not to Bean is the eighth and final installment of an original sitcom for the stage that began in 2011, presented by Dukesbay Productions. This theatrical serial is generously peppered with Tacoma humor. It is rated PG for occasional adult humor.

The Dukesbay Theater

508 Sixth Ave. #10

Tacoma, WA 98402

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Performances run October 14 - 30, 2022.

Tickets are $15, general admission.