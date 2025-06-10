Viral Comedy Star Liz Coin Brings UK Debut LIZZY SUNSHINE! to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off a sold-out 2024 U.S. tour, viral sketch comedy sensation and stand-up powerhouse Liz Coin makes her UK debut with Lizzy Sunshine! at the Gilded Balloon’s Patter House – Bothie (Venue 24) from July 30 through August 10 at 1:20 p.m.

A joy-drenched, chaos-filled hour of character comedy, clowning, and comedic catharsis, Lizzy Sunshine! channels Coin’s signature high-energy, emotionally tuned absurdity. What starts as a whimsical double-act gone solo evolves into something far more unexpected: a show-within-a-show about addiction, identity, and what it means to always be “the sunshine” for others.

The show blends classic showbiz nods (Wicked, RENT, Chicago, Singin’ in the Rain) with blisteringly funny original characters—like a “Cheeky Greek Orthodox Priest,” a rogue “Lady Security Guard,” and an earnest “American Dad” dialing in with fatherly wisdom.

“It’s not sad—I swear!” Coin insists, even as the show sneaks emotional resonance under every seat. Beneath the big laughs and improvised mayhem, Lizzy Sunshine! pays tribute to the families of addicts and the complex roles many are asked to play—particularly women—when joy becomes a mask.

About Liz Coin

Coin is a breakout comedy star whose viral videos (including her hit series That One Couple in Every High School) have racked up millions of views online. On screen, she’s appeared in Amazon commercials and Beast Games, and on stage, she’s performed with Broadway’s Next Hit Musical (US Tour), Chimp Cocktail (Off-Broadway), DC Sketchfest, UCB, and The Second City.

Her unique blend of comedy, character work, and emotional honesty has earned acclaim across the U.S., and now she's bringing her singular spark to Edinburgh audiences for the very first time.

LIZZY SUNSHINE!

July 30 – August 10, 2025 (13:20 | 60 mins)

The Bothie at Gilded Balloon Patter House (Venue 24)

Tickets available at tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk, edfringe.com, the venue box office, or the Fringe Society Box Office at 180 High Street, Edinburgh.

