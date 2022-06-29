Ray Bradshaw Announces Brand New Live Tour For 2023 With Deaf Com 1

International and award-winning comic, Ray Bradshaw is about to embark on a brand-new tour of the UK for 2023 with his biggest live tour to date. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Wednesday 29th June 2022 and are available via www.mcintyre-ents.com/live_shows/ray-bradshaw-deaf-com-one/.

Following his ground breaking 2018 show, Deaf Comedy Fam, Ray Bradshaw's new stand-up show, Deaf Com 1, covers his recent fatherhood, teaching his young son sign language and a disastrous trip to Bahrain! This is a show not to be missed from one of the brightest and most exciting acts on the UK comedy circuit.

Ray is a CODA (like in the Oscar winning film) and grew up with deaf parents. All of his shows are performed in both BSL and English, with Deaf Comedy Fam becoming the first ever live comedy experience for more than 800 deaf audience members.

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring the UK as John Bishop's handpicked support act, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle in 2019. Ray was the first comedian to ever win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland's most popular radio show, Off the Ball. He has performed sell out solo festival shows in Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival to critical acclaim.

Ray received rave reviews for his incredible show 'Deaf Comedy Fam'. The show sold out its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, went on to win the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe 2018 and be nominated for Best Comedy at Perth Fringe. The show was the worlds' first comedy show performed in both sign language and English by the performer and allowed hundreds of deaf people to come to a comedy show for the first time.

Ray Bradshaw said: "I'm so excited to be go back out on tour and play all these amazing venues and even go to places I've genuinely never heard of. If you've read this far then it's legally binding that you have to buy a ticket to the venue closest to you"

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 29th June 2022 and are available from www.mcintyre-ents.com/live_shows/ray-bradshaw-deaf-com-one/.