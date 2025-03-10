Old Royal Naval College To Present THE GREENWICH DOG SHOW and More This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From a brand-new period drama themed film tour to fun-filled family days out, classical and film music concerts, the much-anticipated return of the Greenwich Dog Show, and the introduction of Baby Yoga and open-air theatre, there's something for everyone at the Old Royal Naval College this Spring.

Kate Miners, Director of Public Engagement and Commercial, comments, We are delighted to present a packed programme of events at the Old Royal Naval College, making it an unmissable destination this Spring. With something for everyone, our vibrant schedule offers fresh and exciting ways to engage with our rich heritage—from immersive experiences and wellbeing activities to open-air theatre, all set against the stunning backdrop of our iconic riverside site.

From the first weekend in April, visitors will have the opportunity to discover why the Old Royal Naval College is the UK's No. 1 Heritage Filming Location by booking onto a brand-new film tour, Wigs, Weddings, Powder and Palaces, featuring the many period dramas filmed in Greenwich including Bridgerton and The Crown. Film and TV buffs and history lovers alike will discover behind-the-scenes insights on how the UNESCO World Heritage site transforms into a film set as well as following in the footsteps of their favourite period drama actors. This new tour for set-jetters also marks Old Royal Naval College's centenary of on-site filming. Inspired by the elegance of Bridgerton, the tour includes a fun and interactive 15-minute class of hand fan etiquette and its secret meanings.

Back by popular demand, the Behind The Scenes: Dome Tours will return this Spring. From 20th April, the exclusive tours are a rare opportunity to explore inside the iconic Chapel Dome offering incredible 360° views of the River Thames and the London skyline and a chance to view Sir Christopher Wren's remarkable architectural designs up close. Visitors can climb the hidden winding staircase, observe the inner workings of the historic turret clock above the Chapel, see the graffiti left behind over the centuries including during WWII, and find out more about those who worked up here over the last 300 years.

The UNESCO World Heritage site's dedication to wellbeing continues throughout Spring, with regular initiatives designed to uplift and inspire. For those seeking a dose of relaxation during the Spring period of renewal, Feel Good Friday Yoga sessions will run on the last Friday of every month. Suitable for all levels, beginner and advanced yogis alike can take part in these serene Vinyasa Flow yoga classes in the spectacular surroundings of the Painted Hall.

New for Spring 2025: Baby Yoga helps parents and carers bond with their baby through this all-levels yoga class held in a magnificent setting. Postnatal yoga expert Toni Osbourne will guide attendees through breath exercises and synchronised yoga poses that will help strengthen the core and pelvic floor, increasing energy and balancing the nervous system. The tranquil sessions will enable parents to stretch, release tension and build strength in a mindful way.

Now in their seventh decade, the Monteverdi Choir will return to the Old Royal Naval College to delight audiences in the iconic Chapel of St Peter & St Paul with an exquisite concert on Saturday 3rd May. The winners of Best Choir at the Opera! Awards 2024 will be led by award-winning writer, director and actor Tama Matheson, whose unique theatrical approach to narrate Mozart's Gran Partita will accompany members of the English Baroque Soloists.

As part of an exciting new partnership, the Docklands Sinfonia will present a Film Music Concert on Saturday 24th May in the magnificent Chapel of St Peter and St Paul - an unforgettable experience featuring iconic and recognisable film scores from Hollywood's greatest movies, some of which have been filmed at the Old Royal Naval College, the UK's No 1 heritage filming location. Expect memorable melodies and epic compositions by legendary composers such as John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Ludwig Goransson, Howard Shore and more that capture the essence of cinematic storytelling.

The popular Greenwich Dog Show returns to the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College on 25th May. This is a highly anticipated day out for the whole family and a chance to show off your prize-winning pooch! With dog-friendly food options including puppacinos and pet-friendly Bridgerton afternoon teas on the colonnades, there will be opportunities for dog-owners to explore the extensive riverside grounds, purchase a range of treats from stall holders selling doggy supplies and services, and enter their dog in one of nine categories. New for 2025, there will be a 'Best Bridgerton Lookalike' category as the Old Royal Naval College celebrates 100 years of on-site filming. Bridgerton, filmed on site in Greenwich, features several four-legged cast members.

Three Inch Fools return with a brand-new Tudor musical romp, in which Good Queen Bess takes centre stage. The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth I is an open-air performance in the Queen Mary Courtyard on Wednesday 28th May. The stage is set for regicidal rivalries, devious dramatics, and plotting playwrights. This production promises to be largely historical, always hysterical, fast-paced and musically driven.

The Old Royal Naval College is committed to opening access to wider audiences and continues to offer free entry for children up to age 16, making it the perfect destination for families looking for things to do in the Easter Holidays and over the May half-term. First Sundays, offering £5 entry for all on the first Sunday of every month, and £2 Universal Credit general admission tickets continue to be available.

Also new for March 2025, the Old Royal Naval College has joined over 750 museums, galleries, gardens, and cultural spaces on Bloomberg Connects. This free digital guide enables visitors to explore the site on their own devices.

