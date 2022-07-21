MO-TO-THE-ONCLE Announced At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Stream the American Fringe comedy critics likened to Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy and Saturday Night Live for free.

A digital adaptation of the critically acclaimed American solo comedy Mo-to-the-oncle (pronounced MO-to-the-AWN-uh-kuhl) is coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 5-29 August . Mo-to-the-oncle tells the story of a New York City teenager who has to wear a monocle to school after his dad loses their vision insurance. Tickets are free at edfringe.com, where more information is also available. The show's running time is 55 minutes.

The story unfolds through a series of larger-than-life monologues performed by American actress and improviser Melissa Cole. "You'll see me play what will feel like probably hundreds of characters," begins Cole. "People always tell me that they have never seen so many costume changes in a solo show."

Since its 2016 premiere at New York City's Peoples Improv Theater, Cole has taken her self-produced solo show on the road to Fringe stages in cities across the United States, including Orlando and Rochester, as well as Pittsburgh, where she was named best actress in 2017. "I am so excited to finally be able to present in Edinburgh," exclaims Cole. "It's a dream come true."

For more information about Mo-to-the-oncle or Melissa Cole, visit monocleplay.com.

Photo credit Melissa Cole