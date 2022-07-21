Jack Webb & Feral to Bring SENSE OF CENTRE to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Imagine a home that is living and breathing - a home we are born and die in. The body can and should be a home. In a world that seems perpetually splintered and breaking apart, Sense of Centre asks us to reconsider the body as a form of safe haven and reliability. Set against the collective ether of our present age of anxiety and disconnect, our primal longing for connection and innate need for home is explored through a movement language that reverberates and echoes between a body in chaos and a body at peace with itself.

Viewing the body as a remedial vehicle for approaching these challenges, Sense of Centre enmeshes immersive soundscapes, multimedia design and object manipulation to transmute the microcosm of the body into sweeping vistas and a living typography in its own right. Projected imagined worlds are created live on stage using pre-recorded footage of landscapes and inanimate objects - rubber hands, trees, buildings and human figures - to create an environment in which Webb maps out a stark polarity between the artificial and the real.

Starting from a place of soft articulation, Webb's choreography oscillates between delicate, deeply felt fluidity and violent bursts of spontaneous primal energy. As audiences are offered poignant close-ups via subtle camera work, the body restlessly probes itself in an effort to rediscover dependability and safety in a stark, unsettling world of cold-light washes and barren landscapes.

Sense of Centre is a compelling mediation on our broken approach to human happiness, well-being and the all-consuming search for solace.

Performance Details:

Dance Base (Edinburgh) - Studio 3

Tuesday 16 - Sunday 28 August

15:40 - 16:20 (40 minutes)

Age guidance: 12+

Tickets:

August 16 - 18, 23 - 25: 15:40 (40m) | £14.00 (£12.00)

August 19 - 21, 26 - 28: 15:40 (40m) | £15.00 (£13.00)

Access performances:

Wednesday 24 August (audio described)

Friday 26 August (captioned)

Jack Webb

Jack Webb is one of Scotland's leading choreographers and award-winning dance artists. He has worked internationally and across the UK as a dancer, performer and choreographer with various companies and choreographers, carving out a formidable reputation with his evocative, bold artistic voice. Since 2006, he has created over 20 works - some recent projects include that for the Scottish Ballet and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, alongside the Liz Roche Company and major London Sadler's Wells performance, Gravity Fatigue.

Feral is a Glasgow-based arts producing house founded in 2015 by Jill Smith and Kathryn Boyle. Together we produce a portfolio of artists, tour work locally and internationally, organise festivals and develop creative residencies as a way of supporting a community of independent artists working across the visual theatre and outdoor arts sector in Scotland. As a producing house, we act as a support mechanism for Scotland-based artists to nourish their practice, realise the ambitions of their work and elevate their profile. Feral was borne from a recognition that there was a tangible gap of specialised producers working with independent artists across movement-based practices - specifically Visual Theatre, Circus, Dance and Outdoor Arts. We prioritise working with artists who expand notions of what contemporary performance can be, where and for whom, shining a light on work that unapologetically explores the spaces between artforms whilst tirelessly seeking out the most dynamic ideas, partners and locations to create extraordinary art with exceptional artists and make it accessible to audiences.