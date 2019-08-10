EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: SOFIE HAGEN: THE BUMSWING, Pleasance

When you hear that this show is mostly about a sex holiday Hagen had in Swansea, it's easy to assume that this is where the show title comes from. Surprisingly, the bumswing is something else altogether.

It has been suggested by a therapist that perhaps repeating trauma daily onstage isn't the best thing to do so Sofie Hagen has decided to keep this show quite light.

From attending previous shows, I'm confident that Hagen is never going to pick on the audience and The Bumswing is one of the very few standups in Edinburgh where I have no qualms about sitting near the front.

Hagen is cheeky and playful with the audience, running through cultural differences between the UK and their native Denmark. I'm pretty confident that on their way out of the show, most of the audience will have been googling pictures of the Danish queen

It's a sweet comedy show with lots of laughs throughout and a great twist that I definitely will not spoil for you.

Everything in The Bumswing happens for a reason and the setup for some of the jokes is very clever. Hagen is willing to let something come across as seemingly light and whimsical for the sake of a much bigger and better gag further down the line. There's a light dusting of emotional trauma but it is handled well. An excellent hour from an accomplished comedian.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sofie-hagen-the-bumswing





