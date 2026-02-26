Eva Peroni Announced as Winner of Brass Tacks Debut Fund for 2026

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eva Peroni has been announced as winner of the 'Brass Tacks Debut Fund', with the 21 year old set to make her Fringe debut this August, supported by Red Bull UK. The Livingston local, and one of the Scottish circuit's youngest comedians, will perform her debut 'Jungled' at renowned comedy venue Gilded Balloon's Teviot Row House this summer.

The Debut Fund returns for its second year following a hugely successful inaugural year in 2025, which saw Edinburgh local Ayo Adenekan make his critically acclaimed debut with a sold out run, award wins and 4 and 5 star reviews across the board.

Since debuting, Ayo has taken the leap into full-time comedy work, signing with one of the world's leading talent agencies, United Talent, competing in the televised finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards and appearing in BBC Scotland's Hogmanay hit Queen of the New Year. Ayo will return to Edinburgh Fringe in 2026 with a brand new show at Monkey Barrel.

Scottish comedy producer Brass Tacks Comedy has once again collaborated with Red Bull UK to provide the fund for a Scottish or Scotland-based comedian to make their debut at the world's biggest arts festival. A panel of judges from across the comedy industry including comedians, promoters, and venue managers, evaluated applications and Eva Peroni was chosen as 2026's recipient.

Eva Peroni's 'Jungled' will perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 5th - 30th August at Gilded Balloon Teviot. Tickets on sale from 30th March via tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk

Eva Peroni said, "I applied for the funding because it is such an unprecedented level of support given from Brass Tacks and Red Bull, which really levels the Playing Field for the chosen act. I knew I wanted to debut this year but that didn't really feel possible knowing how much it costs to bring a show to the Fringe - this fund makes it possible not only to do a show, but to give it a real chance too.

"It's almost impossible for working class acts to properly debut and make their show a success. With venue hire costs it's unlikely you'll then be able to pay for directing, marketing, production and tech, PR and more, meaning that so many incredible debut acts get lost behind acts with big agents or who are able to spend more money on their show. The fund does a lot to revive the traditional spirit of the Fringe as an open access festival where talent is able to be recognised, regardless of status and wealth.

"It means so much to have been selected for this, especially after seeing how much success Ayo had with this fund last year and I'm so excited to be working with two companies that are making an effort to bring eyes to the Scottish scene!"

Eva started performing comedy in Costa Rica in 2022 whilst living abroad, and now lives in Edinburgh, regularly performing at Scotland's biggest comedy clubs The Stand and Monkey Barrel, all whilst studying for her current university degree in Global Law. A co-host of mixed bill night Hot Comedy and a resident MC at Edinburgh's Gilded Saloon venue, Eva also reached the semi-finals of the LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year in 2024. 'Jungled' will see Eva take on classism at Edinburgh University, being queer in Latin America and coming to terms with where you're from.



Katie Palmer, Brass Tacks Comedy said, "The success of Ayo Adenekan's debut Fringe run was beyond our wildest expectations and it goes to show just how important this fund can be for a young comic's career. It gave Ayo the chance to fully focus on his debut show at what can be a very intimidating and intense Festival, without worrying about the huge financial risk that so many young working class comics have to take in order to debut.

"To be running the fund again this year is so exciting, and despite big boots to fill, I am so confident that Eva is the perfect person to do so. Eva really is one of Scotland's most talented rising stars, and she absolutely deserves a chance at the success Ayo had from this fund."

Created in 2025 by Brass Tacks Comedy partnering with Red Bull UK, the fund aims to support a comic who may feel priced out by ever-expanding Fringe finances due to rising venue costs, registration fees, marketing and more. The fund will allow Eva Peroni to debut to audiences from around the world, supported by a team of comedy professionals, without some of the huge financial burden facing working class artists across the board at the Fringe.

The Brass Tacks Debut Fund includes:

Upfront costs associated with the Festival Fringe paid for including registration costs, venue costs, paid PR support, street team, poster and flyer printing, technician costs and bespoke marketing costs

Brass Tacks Comedy as Fringe producer to guide and support the comedian with Fringe planning including registration, administrative management including contracts, artwork, tech as well marketing planning and delivery, and day-to-day support throughout August

Mentor support from Brass Tacks Comedy and other industry contacts

Note: does not include accommodation costs.

View full eligibility criteria below

Visit www.brasstackscomedy.com and follow @brasstackscomedy for updates on the Brass Tacks Debut Fund.

Follow Eva Peroni via @itsevaperoni on TikTok and Instagram.

