Theatre In Schools Scotland Marks Landmark 10th Anniversary With Unique Free Nationwide Programme

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre in Schools Scotland, the chools touring partnership project delivered by National Theatre of Scotland and Imaginate, will mark a major milestone - ten years of touring world class theatre and dance productions into schools across Scotland.

To celebrate a decade of creativity, connection and performance magic, every Theatre in Schools Scotland performance will be free of charge for participating schools between August 2026 to June 2027, as part of a unique TiSS at 10 anniversary programme of theatre and dance tours.

This one-off free offer will include over 100 bold and inspiring performances bringing the thrill of live and digital performance to more than 10,000 children and young people across Scotland's primary and some ASN and secondary schools.

There will be five live touring productions and two digital productions:

My Friend Selma (for P5-P7), written and performed by Victoria Beesley

The remarkable real-life story of one girl's journey from war in Bosnia to safety in the UK. A tale of a world turned upside down, loss, friendship and courage.

Pop! (for P1-P7), by Vince Virr Dance Company

A high energy, visually vibrant dance duet inspired by the surprises of growing up, adolescence and finding your way in the world, plus a dance workshop.

Two in a Barrel (for P1-P3), created and performed by Ruxy Cantir and Sarah Rose Graber

A clown-inspired, physical theatre performance about the waste we create, the destructive consequences of our habits and co-existing in an environment with limited resources.

Brrr (for ASN schools), by Hayley Earlam

A multi-sensory installation and dance performance for pupils with complex needs, aged 10-18. Set within an inflatable dome, featuring dance, sound, video and lots of snow!

Lightning Ridge (for P5-P7), presented by Catherine Wheels

An award-winning show about the possibility of dreams, a community coming together, the preciousness of hope and how, sometimes, we have to believe in the impossible.

White: The Film (for P1 & P2), presented by Catherine Wheels

A specially made film of Catherine Wheels' much-loved, magical and highly visual theatre show, White.

Super Special Disability Roadshow (for P4-S2), presented by Birds of Paradise

A film drawing on stories and experiences of disabled children and adults, exploring what it means to be disabled and how we all feel about our identities, with humour and honesty.

The free TiSS at 10 programme will be available to schools throughout Scotland with performance dates available in every local authority. School participation in the programme is by application and the deadline for schools to register interest is 27 April 2026.

Theatre in Schools Scotland will tour performances to schools across Scotland providing national spread and ensuring that TiSS at 10 reaches a range of children and young people who may have little access to the arts because of economic, social or geographical barriers. Factors including school location, SIMD level, school size and tour logistics will be taken into account on application, rather than on a first-come first-served basis. TISS aims to offer a free live or digital performance to as many schools as possible.

TiSS will also be offering teachers recorded and in-person CLPL opportunities to accompany Birds of Paradise's Super Special Disability Roadshow (digital). These sessions will help teachers to build understanding and confidence about disability equality.

Schools should visit the TiSS website for full details and to register interest: - www.theatreinschoolsscotland.co.uk

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.