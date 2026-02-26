Assembly Roxy to Welcome A Play, A Pie and A Pint For First Time

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Assembly Roxy is set to host A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) for the first time this spring, as the Old Town venue hosts the iconic theatre programme for a short season. From April - June, the new season will welcome four shows to Assembly Roxy for the traditional afternoon show, complete with pies from Edinburgh's own Piemaker and fresh pints served on tap.

A prolific producer of new writing in the UK, A Play, A Pie and A Pint will head to the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town this spring with a host of exciting new writing and new work from established playwrights at Assembly Roxy for the very first time.

Tickets on sale 10am, 26 February from www.assemblyroxy.com

£18 including food and drink

(plus £1.25 booking fee per ticket, capped at £7.50 per transaction)

An hour long play performed at lunchtime, with food and drink included in the ticket price, Assembly Roxy's collaboration with A Play, A Pie and A Pint will see audiences enjoy fresh meat or vegan pies from Southbridge's specialty bakers Piemaker and Leith brewed Pilot pints, wine or non-alcoholic drinks from Roxy's Central Bar.

From 29 April – 21 June, four new Scottish plays and musicals will take to the stage at Roxy Upstairs, presenting a mix of debuts, new work from established writers, musical comedies, autobiographical shows and more.

New Scottish writer and actor Stephanie MacGaraidh presents her professional writing debut with a witty uplifting live-looped musical comedy about how far one woman will go to escape her demons...and which ScotRail service will get her there the fastest. With original songs, a loop station and a host of colourful characters, 'Off the Rails' portrays an unconventional quarter life crisis. Wednesday 29 April – Sunday 3 May, 1pm. (additional 6pm show on 30 April)

Edinburgh born performer and singer Hannah Howie showcases a hilarious and heartwarming autobiographical musical about making the decision to have a double mastectomy. PPP audiences are invited to a funeral like no other in 'Funeral for My Boobs' as Hannah prepares a glorious cabaret-style musical send-off, complete with songs, humour and confetti, following her own BRCA2+ diagnosis. Wednesday 20 May – Sunday 24 May, 1pm. (additional 6pm show on 21 May)

Presenting the remarkable untold story of the world's first Black international footballer who captained Scotland to glory against England, 'The Corinthian' is a raw, unflinching exploration of Andrew Watson's life and how he was written out of history. Coinciding with the start of the World Cup, Glaswegian writer Joe McCann's semi-biographical piece is a testament to the enduring power of refusing to disappear. 10 – 14 June, 1pm. (additional 6pm show on 11 June)

A new story from acclaimed Scots writer Debbie Hannan 'The Hen Night' is a comic joyride following three hens on a tequila-fuelled odyssey to save their bride-to-be bestie. A love letter to messy nights out, solidarity and the power of fiery female friendship. 17 June – 21 June, 1pm. (additional 6pm show on 18 June)

Renowned for supporting hundreds of creatives across its 21 years, PPP has staged work from notable writers including Liz Lochhead, Jackie Kay, Douglas Maxwell, David Ireland and more, with some of Scotland's most prestigious actors treading the boards from Robbie Coltrane to Karen Dunbar and Elaine C Smith.

Dani Rae, Managing Director at Assembly Roxy said, "We're thrilled to welcome A Play, A Pie and A Pint to Assembly Roxy for the first time this spring with a fantastic roster of new work for audiences to enjoy. PPP has been an integral part of Scottish theatre for over two decades, and we're hugely excited to be able to host the iconic lunchtime plays in Roxy Upstairs this year. The progamme is a wonderful showcase of new Scottish writing and we can't wait to be a part of the season."

Brian Logan, Artistic Director at A Play, A Pie and A Pint said, "We're delighted to be teaming up with Assembly Roxy to bring a selection of our work for the first time to their audiences. We couldn't be more excited by this new partnership, and by the four extraordinary new shows that will be winging their way from Oran Mor to the capital."

Tickets available from www.assemblyroxy.com/play-pie-pint Sign up to the Assembly Roxy mailing list for more information, exclusive offers, and all the latest news.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.