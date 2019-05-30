Daisy Earl brings Fairy Elephant to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Fresh off the back of supporting Tom Stade's nationwide tour, multi award-winning newcomer Daisy Earl brings her hotly anticipated debut hour to this year's Fringe.

Daisy woke up on her 30th Birthday deeply dissatisfied. Why wasn't she thinner, more successful, and blonde? And why does that cow on Instagram have it all? She decided this year was going to be different; she vowed to get sober, stop crying in public, and stop being so hopelessly single. This is one woman's attempt to change everything about herself...

In this hilariously honest and vulnerably defiant show, Daisy sets out to confront her many demons. She struggles with addiction, anxiety and being what she likes to call "plus size" - but what her mother likes to call a "fairy elephant". Through a hilarious and tumultuous journey of past discretions and self-reflection, it turns out that Daisy's overwhelming need to fit in may just be her biggest problem.

This is a beautifully dark and delightfully uplifting show from an exciting newcomer. She may always be part winner part loser, but the minute Daisy stops trying to conform, incredible things just might happen.

Since starting out on the circuit only a few years ago, Daisy has become one of the fastest rising stars in comedy today and has quickly attracted plaudits and accolades, including winning Best New Comedian at the Scottish Variety Awards in 2015 and then being crowned Scottish Comedian of the Year in the same year, making her the first ever female winner.

Following a sell-out show at the Adelaide Fringe in 2016, Daisy returned to the UK to scoop Best Newcomer at the Chortle Live Comedy Awards, perform in the Scottish Comedian of the Year Winner's Show in 2016 and enjoyed sell-out double header shows at the Edinburgh Fringe in the last three years. In 2018, she reached the regional final for The Funny Women Awards and has just performed on BBC Scotland's The Comedy Underground, a new stand-up show showcasing the funniest stand-ups currently performing in Scotland. Daisy is currently storming the comedy circuit and heading to become one of the most sought-after new acts today.

Tickets: www.gildedballoon.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You