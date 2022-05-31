CRYBABIES Return To Edinburgh Fringe in August

After snagging a Best Newcomer nomination for their show Danger Brigade in 2019, nothing could stop the Crybabies (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones). Except for a global pandemic and an unexploded World War 2 bomb on Dean Street which got in the way of their Soho Theatre run. Now they're back on stage, ready to give Edinburgh audiences an hour of wonderful, oddly heartfelt nonsense.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods, Crybabies return with their new creation: Bagbeard.

Set on a strange forgotten island off the English coast, erstwhile science teacher Chris Mystery (not Christmas Tree) discovers an alien creature from a faraway universe...Bagbeard

Desperate to share his discovery and achieve the acclaim he's always desired, Mystery must conceal this alien creature from the baying townspeople and Terminator-esque government agent, Victor Valentine.

Join James (still tall), Ed (less handsome) and Michael (??) on a sci-fi infected narrative sketch adventure about finding home, forbidden love, monsters, mystery and massive regret.

Bagbeard is E.T meets The Wicker Man meets Harry meets Sally in this boundlessly absurd and heart-warming story about finding your place in the universe. Expect spooky woods, pagan festivals, musical numbers, alien planets, secret labs, villainous plots and love in the strangest of places.

Their enforced hiatus wasn't wasted - since their live show plans were put on hold, the trio have acted alongside Tim Key and Dianne Morgan in Afterlife, gained over 2 million likes on TikTok and joined the main cast of an upcoming Netflix series. Expect an hour of joy an absurdity now that they're returning to Edinburgh.

Crybabies: Bagbeard plays at 10 Dome (Pleasance Dome, venue 23) from August 3.

More info: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/crybabies-bagbeard-0#overview