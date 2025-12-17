Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Festival Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jack and the Beanstalk is the final Crossroads pantomime production that will be staged at the Festival Theatre before we head back home to to the King's Theatre next year following refurbishment. Yass!

Reuniting the favourite panto gang from Auld Reekie we have returning favourites Grant Stott as Fleshcreep, Allan Stewart as Dame May McTrot, Jordan Young as Jack McTrot and Clare Gray as Pat, The Cow.

This particular production is completely accessible to newcomers to the Edinburgh panto but it also has a lot of treats for returning audiences. Allan Stewart does a wonderful tribute to his many years in panto and Stott's catch phrases are well known from the get go.

Gail Watson is wonderful as the Spirit of the Beans and opens the show with a gorgeous adaptation of the Prologue from Joseph. Watson's vocals are brilliant and she brings a really lovely energy to the show.

There's a terrible giant in the sky and he's sent his henchman Fleshcreep to kidnap Princess Jill. After experiencing financial hardships, Jack has to sell his beloved cow but being a bit of a tube, he gives her up for some so-called magic beans rather than hard cash.

This is the London Palladium production so as you can imagine, the effects are spectacular. The stage is absolutely stunning, the costumes are beautiful and everything about the production has the visual 'wow' factor.

Despite it being the London production, it is entirely Scottish. The cultural references are brilliant and there's a particularly energetic moment with the video of the year (no spoilers!).

Some of the big pop songs of the year are overlooked in favour of older classics and there's a sensational modified "Sweet Transvestite" that honours "The Great Big Tidy".

If you're looking for a traditional pantomime with a local feel and incredible effects then look no further than Jack and the Beanstalk!

