Ben Pope Will Embark on Tour and Edinburgh Fringe Run

Ben Pope will return to the Fringe after a 6-year hiatus before going out on tour with a blisteringly personal new stand-up show.

Last year was a big year for Ben. He started the first adult relationship of his life. His father, who he helped care for for a decade, passed away. And, in amongst all that, he got circumcised. On purpose, and as recommended by medical professionals. This show is a 55-minute inventory of his ensuing masculine panic.

Why do men never talk about their sexual health? How do you weaponise incompetence? Will any of us ever actually know our fathers? And for the love of God, what should we wear?! With his trademark silly-smart gags, poetic phrase-making, and critically-acclaimed story-telling chops, Ben takes on the thorny issue of manhood. And discovers what it looks like without the, ahem, hood.

Expect 'consistently funny and deceptively thoughtful' jokes and stories on; the male ego, pillow talk, charity shops, the sublime mystery of having a father and, also, exactly one pig.

It's a show about losing a part of yourself. A very specific part. See you there. Chop chop.

Ben Pope: The Cut runs 30th July 24th August at the Assembly Box in Edinburgh and then on tour until 8th November.

Ben Pope is a stand-up comedian, writer and comedy performer. His critically-acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe shows Baby Sasquatch (2018) and Dancing Bear (2019) were 'consistently funny and deceptively thoughtful' (The Scotsman), transferring to London's Soho Theatre. His YouTube specials Mr Big Stuff and Holy Cow have 54k views between them and in 2023 he completed his first nationwide tour ('excellent' - Joe Lycett). He's supported Nick Mohammed, Max & Ivan, Alex Kealy and Kieran Hodgson on tour, has written for The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), DMs Are Open (BBC Radio 4), and has appeared on Achievement Unlocked (Comedy Central), Comedy Guide to Life (Dave) and BBC New Comedy Award on Radio 4 Extra.

