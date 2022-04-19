BWW Review: OPENING TIME, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Opening Time is a musical play that is part of the Oran Mor's spring A Play, A Pie and A Pint programme. Written by Dave Anderson and directed by Kristin McLean, Opening Time is set in a pub in Maryhill.

Lola Aluko plays Blessing, the bartender at this local pub. Dealing with a variety of characters, she bears the weariness of someone who has seen it all. Alan Orr plays multiple roles including an anti-vaxxer who is keen to share his conspiracy theories with the other patrons. Steven Wren's character is titled 'the ghost' in the programme and he is a newspaper wielding regular at the pub with lots of stories he's keen to tell to the bartender. Aluko shines as Blessing listens to the punters with a sympathetic ear and a no-nonsense attitude- the kind that is required for this sort of establishment.

Opening Time is set somewhere after the first lockdown but before the end of the mask mandate and the characters are all too enthusiastic to share their views on the COVID-19 pandemic. The songs are entertaining and most have some sort of comedic twist/punchline to them.

What makes Opening Time so realistic is that we've all encountered these types of people, the ones who are at the pub first thing in the morning for various reasons. Some of their stories are a little too fleeting which is frustrating when you're just getting used to the character. Others, such as Orr's anti-vaxxer begins to grate a little.

Overall, it's an enjoyable piece of theatre with excellent performances and some real laugh out loud moments.

Opening Time is at the Oran Mor until Saturday 23 April.