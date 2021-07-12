BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE, FIRST PIANO ON THE MOON & More to be Presented at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Seabright Productions will be presenting a season of the best-loved shows of previous Fringes at the Pleasance's EICC this year. The Season contains something for everyone from Apphia Campbell's Award-winning plays Woke and Black is the Color of My Voice to Richard Shelton's Sinatra: Raw, from Brendan Murphy's genre busting Friend (The One With Gunther) to the wonderfully feel-good comedy and jaw-dropping Magic of Paul Aitchison's Could It Be Magic. There's even something for all the family with Will Pickvance's wonderfully evocative First Piano On The Moon.

Check out the schedule below!

FIRST PIANO ON THE MOON

Written and performed by Will Pickvance

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Dates: 6th to 15th August (not 11th)

Time: 3.00pm (4.00pm)

One man and his piano tell the story of a boy's flight of fantasy.

Adapting Mozart for outer space requires a specially equipped pianist. William is the best piano player in the school, and only a dreamer gets to play the first piano on the moon. But what happens when the real world brings things back down to earth? In this engaging, playful and virtuosic performance, acclaimed pianist Will Pickvance tells the story of one boy's flight of fantasy all the way to the moon and back.

BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE

Written and performed by Apphia Campbell

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Dates: 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th & 14th August

Time: 6.00pm (7.00pm)

Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, Apphia Campbell's stunning solo performance follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

WOKE

Written and performed by Apphia Campbell

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Dates: 7th, 9th, 13th & 15th August

Time: 6.00pm (7.00pm)

A new story about the 20th century African-American experience. Against a powerful soundtrack of original music and traditional gospel and blues sung live, two women 42 years apart become involved in the struggle for civil rights. One, a notorious Black Panther Assatar Shakur, the other, a present-day university student enrolling as the Ferguson riots begin. Both challenge the American justice system, become criminalized through political activism, and ultimately are faced with the same choice: stay and fight or flee?

WOKE won the coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award for its premiere season and was highly commended by the judges of the Amnesty Freedom of Expression Award.

SINATRA: RAW

Written and performed by Richard Shelton

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Dates: 6th to 15th August (not 11th)

Time: 8.00pm (9.00pm)

Richard Shelton's masterful show revealing the man behind the man behind the music returns to Edinburgh.

You are invited to Palm Springs, California, 1971. Frank Sinatra faces retirement. The air is electric and the crowd jockey for position at Sinatra's last intimate show. But times are changing as the Rolling Stones and David Bowie dominate the charts. Sinatra's blue eyes are bloodshot and his face craggy with booze, cigarettes and memories. Things take an unexpected tun when he drinks 'One for My Baby' too many.

This is the 2.00am Sinatra you dream of meeting. Dangerous. Unpredictable. Brilliant.

FRIEND (THE ONE WITH GUNTHER)

Written and performed by Brendan Murphy

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Dates: 16th to 29th August (not 18th or 25th)

Time: 6.00pm (7.00pm)

The entirety of cult sitcom Friends - all 10 seasons and 236 episodes - in just one hour!

The Edinburgh Fringe will host the world premiere of this new solo show from acclaimed comic actor Brendan Murphy, reimagining the TV classic through the eyes of barista Gunther. Settle down in Gunther's Café to hear the true insider story of what happened to Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey - from the one Friends character who kept them caffeinated through all the highs, lows, love affairs and failed auditions.

COULD IT BE MAGIC?

Written and performed by Paul Aitchison

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Dates: 16th to 29th August (not 18th or 25th)

Time: 8.00pm (9.00pm)

Paul Aitchison, best known to Edinburgh Fringe and BBC Radio Four audiences through sketch act Mixed Doubles, returns with his unique blend of character comedy and mind-melting magic, for 12 nights only following a sell-out London run.

Playing all four acts in the finale of a spectacularly bizarre magic competition, Aitchison unleashes his unique blend of feel-good comedy with genuinely jaw-dropping magic tricks as each finalist competes for your vote and the hallowed trophy. Bonkers... bamboozling... but, Could It Be Magic?

DETAILS:

Box office information - tickets for all performances go on sale from 15th July

Venue: Pleasance - EICC (Venue 150)

Box office: 0131 556 6550

Internet: www.pleasance.co.uk

Show details: www.seabright.org