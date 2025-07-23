Alison Jackson's FAKING FAMOUS: YOU CAN BE A CELEBRITY TOO is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BAFTA Award winning artist Alison Jackson is bringing her mischievously outrageous, live 'celebrity' show to this year's Edinburgh Fringe. Alison Jackson's Faking Famous: You Can Be a Celebrity Too, is a hilarious, immersive, and ever-changing performance that fakes fame live on stage. Offering the ultimate backstage pass into the absurd world of contemporary fame, Jackson promises to transform YOU into an A-list, first class, diva lookalike.

The show sees Jackson inviting people out of the audience to make them into a 'celebrity' on stage one minute, and the next minute, exposing the scandalous behind-the-scenes moments of her infamous photographs and video clips.

Jackson states 'it doesn't matter if you are not the real deal, as long as you look the part. The show includes crazy castings, backstories, and identity crises, as well as makeovers, styling, tantrums and tears, live photo shoots,' as she creates the transformations in front of your eyes, with the help of her exacting crack team.

Jackson's work offers audiences a chance to meet the 'celebrities,' and have a selfie with the Gallagher bros, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, David Tennant, The Royals including the King and Queen, Wills and Kate, Meghan and Harry; Kim Kardashian, and President Donald amongst others.

Jackson might just make you into a real STAR whilst a panel of celebrity judges, along with the audience, vote on who wins! The question is, how will you react when you get what you've always dreamed of - fame, fortune, attention and a glamorous blow-out, set to a BRAT-fuelled binge of excess?

Alison Jackson's Faking Famous: You Can Be a Celebrity Too, is performing at Edinburgh Fringe, Assembly Checkpoint venue 322, at 19.40 for a strictly limited run, from 20th - 23rd August. Tickets are available to purchase online from assemblyfestival.com and edfringe.com, at the venue box office, or from the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.