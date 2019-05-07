11 Shows to Feature at New Imagination Workshop Hub

Imagination Workshop is a brand new hub for Edinburgh Fringe 2019, based in one of the city's best luxury hotels and hosting 11 amazing acts - including Fringe favourite, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, and blockbusters Confetti & Chaos and Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience.

Curated by Interactive Theatre International (ITI) and based in The Principal Edinburgh George Street Hotel, Imagination Workshop is hosting 11 shows from Australia and the UK, chosen to appeal to the widest range of ages and tastes, from mid-morning to late night.??

Hub programmer and ITI business development manager, Jared Harford, says:?

'Immersive dining experiences are really taking off this Fringe. In fact, five of our shows include food. We're leading, of course, with Faulty, and also have Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience and Confetti & Chaos, plus two Aussie shows, Comfort Food Cabaret and A Migrant's Son.

'Taken as a whole, the programme is eclectic, featuring shows from Australia and the UK ranging from high drama and comedy to spoken word, cabaret and children's circus.'

ITI has form in creating, producing and staging successful shows since 1997. This year it returns for its 12th consecutive Edinburgh Fringe with four shows, all of them previous winners of 5-star reviews at the Fringe and around the world. Three of the company's blockbusters will be hosted in Imagination Workshop, along with eight independent shows, some of them award winning, some completely new:

Immersive dining shows:

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience

Confetti & Chaos

Comfort Food Cabaret

A Migrant's Son

Fun, drama, cabaret & kids:

Stand Up Poet

Myra

Love/Hate Actually

Cherie - My Struggle

The Dots

Big Tops & Tiny Tots

VENUE: Imagination Workshop, v119, The Principal Hotel Edinburgh George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PB

DATES: 1-26 August 2019

MORE INFO: www.imagination-workshop.com | 0131 507 0669 | customerservice@imagination-workshop.com





