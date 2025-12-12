William Wallace Hip Hop Musical WALLACE Will Tour Scotland

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Forget the Braveheart clichés — this bold new production rips into Scotland's most famous legend, asking whether William Wallace was a hero, a rebel, or simply a myth. The fearless cast go head-to-head in electrifying rap battles, blending history, humour and Hook's original beats to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The production has been created and brought to the stage by award-winning playwright Rob Drummond, acclaimed rapper Dave Hook (Stanley Odd), renowned director Orla O'Loughlin (Lear, What Girls Are Made Of, Mouthpiece) and “powerhouse producers”, Raw Material (Windblown, Lear, So Young, James V, James IV, The Stamping Ground, Love Beyond, Death of a Salesman).

With a Hip Hop score incorporating rap, folk, pop, rock and razor-sharp lyrics in a distinctly Scottish voice, Wallace reinvents the story of a national icon for a new generation.

Dave Hook, creator of the music and lyrics for the production, said: “Hip Hop is folk music, representing its surroundings and drawing out stories woven into the fabric of a place. Wordplay around language, dialect and accent feature in all sorts of ways in everyday Scottish life. Wallace gives us the opportunity to tell stories, ask questions and make connections across centuries of Scottish history, finding reflections and refractions in historical characters and contemporary lives.”

Playwright Rob Drummond said: “I knew I wanted to create a show about William Wallace, I just didn't know it would be a hip-hop musical. When I met Dave it all clicked. The play explores Wallace's legacy in a way that speaks to Scotland today. Working together, we set out to re-examine the myth, the man and what he represents now.”

Director Orla O'Louglin said: “The invitation to bring Wallace to the stage felt both irresistible and impossible - Irresistible in that it meant collaborating with the incredible Rob and Dave and in doing so assemble a ridiculously skilled ensemble of actors - Impossible in that we had 2 weeks to create it. The overwhelming response to the original production at Oran Mor however, proved that this exhilarating mix of mythology and history, despair and hope, high drama and pure comedy, speaks directly to contemporary Scotland – a rallying political cry, wrapped up in an extraordinarily good night out!”

Margaret-Anne O'Donnell and Gillian Garrity, executive producers Raw Material Arts, said: “Following on from our co-production of Wallace with A Play, A Pie and A Pint earlier this year, we are delighted to return with this brand new redeveloped and upscaled production written by Rob Drummond and directed by Orla O'Loughlin, featuring new and returning cast members with a thrilling hip-hop score and lyrics from acclaimed rapper, Dave Hook.

“Previewing at the Beacon, Greenock before visiting the Pavilion in Glasgow and the newly refurbished Kings Theatre Edinburgh we are excited to commission, develop and share this contemporary and topical new musical with Scottish audiences.”

This play was first presented as a Play, Pie and a Pint & Raw Material Co-Production at Oran Mor, Glasgow on 1 September 2025. Further dates in 2027 to be announced supported by the Creative Scotland Touring Fund.

Tour Dates

Beacon Arts Centre

Custom House Quay, Greenock, PA15 1HJ

Wednesday 23 September 2026

19:30

£12.50 - £15.50 + fees

Box office: 01475 723 723 | beaconartscentre.co.uk

The Pavilion Theatre

121 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 3AX

Friday 25 - Saturday 26 September 2026

19:30 (14:30 matinee on Sat only)

£20 - £44

Box office: | trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow

King’s Theatre

2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ

Wednesday 30 - Saturday 3 October 2026

19:30 (14:30 matinee on Sat only)

£25.00 - £45.00

Box office: 0131 529 6000 | https://www.capitaltheatres.com/

