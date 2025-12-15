Heather Marshall’s MEDUSA To Premiere At Summerhall

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Heather Marshall’s MEDUSA will make its stage premiere at Summerhall in Edinburgh this March. Created by Marshall through her company Creative Electric, the production re-examines the myth of Medusa, centering a figure whose story has long been shaped by misogyny, while exploring the impact of hormones on the body and the pathologisation of the menstrual cycle and its effects on mental and physical health.

Set in a reimagined Athena’s Temple as a queer nightclub, the play places a Scots Medusa behind the bar, navigating nightlife, social media, and community until an act of sexual violence fundamentally alters her world. Drawing from Marshall’s personal experience, MEDUSA examines Pre-Menstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), including how trauma, lack of awareness within medical systems, and self-medication affect those living with the condition, alongside the role of collective support.

Blending theatre with queer rave culture, the production incorporates an electronic soundtrack, contemporary choreography, and Scottish underground club influences. Access is embedded into the structure of the show, with multiple performance formats designed to accommodate different sensory, physical, and access needs, including quiet spaces, freedom of movement, and options to lie down during the performance.

The production is directed by Jen McGregor, with choreography by Sula Castle and costume design by Conor McDonald, also known as Chanel O’Conor from Drag Race UK. MEDUSA is produced by Andrew Eaton-Lewis of the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival and created by a predominantly queer, disabled, and neurodivergent team of artists.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Written by Heather Marshall

Directed by Jen McGregor

Produced by Andrew Eaton-Lewis

Choreography by Sula Castle

Costume design by Conor McDonald / Chanel O’Conor

Marshall is a queer, disabled, and neurodivergent artist whose recent work includes Burst, presented as part of the Made in Scotland programme at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and international research projects focused on global disability culture.

