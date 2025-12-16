A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announces Spring 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) is delighted to announce its Spring 2026 season, featuring 18 productions performing weekly at Glasgow’s Òran Mór, and touring across Scotland, from February to June next year.



The season will open with Someone’s Knockin’ at the Door (23 - 28 February) from Milly Sweeney, recent winner at the The Stage Debut Awards. Directed by Sally Reid, this new comedy-drama is inspired by a true story of a couple who set out to find Paul McCartney’s house on the Mull of Kintyre after the Beatles broke up.

Stephen Christopher and Graeme Smith, writers of feel-good hit Dancing Shoes, return with new dark comedy The Legend of Davie McKenzie (02 - 07 March), about an incarcerated man who does whatever he can to honour his late pal.

Based on the radio play by David Greig, The Swansong (09 - 14 March) is a soulful new musical set in Edinburgh by Eve Nicol and Finn Anderson. Inspired by late-night piano joints, it follows two strangers, a young woman and a smooth-talking swan, on one transformative night out.

From award-winning playwright and screenwriter Morna Young, Joy (16 - 21 March) is an eccentric comedy-drama about one often sad woman, called Joy, and her journey of self-discovery about loving, laughing and learning to accept who you truly are.

A Catholic school teacher believes she is seeing mysterious figures in the classroom in Miss Lockwood Isn’t Well (23 - 28 March), an ecclesiastical comedy-drama by university lecturer James Reilly in his professional playwriting debut.

Outskirts (30 March - 4 April) by Bethany Tennick offers up a new dazzling musical comedy as a young granny has a life-changing visit to a Glasgow gay bar, featuring original songs blending 2000s-inspired pop and Scottish folk.

A chance encounter in a nightclub hurtles two strangers into modern parenthood in Un-Expecting (06 -11 April) by Nathan Scott-Dunn, that takes a lyrical deep dive into the messy reality of un-planned pregnancy through beat-poetry, barbed humour and bruising honesty.

Set in Donegal, FISH (13 -18 April) by Séan O'Neil is a black comedy telling the wistful and absurdly funny tale about a man who attempts to break the world record for holding his breath, by sticking his head in a bucket of water.

Ross Collins Mackay returns with new satirical dark comedy Pothole Kingdom (20 -25 April) about a routine local council surgery that gets interrupted by a very unhappy constituent ready to explode, quite literally.

Off The Rails (27 April -2 May) by actor and singer-songwriter Stephanie MacGaraidh is a live-looped musical comedy telling the story of a woman who has an unconventional quarter-life crisis by taking a one-way ScotRail train to Aberdeen with no plan.

A funeral like no other awaits in the hilarious musical Funeral for My Boobs (04 - 09 May) by Hannah Howie, in association with DRIVE OFFICIAL. Inspired by her experience of having a double mastectomy, the uplifting cabaret-style show will star Howie as she says goodbye to her breasts through song, humour and pizzazz.

Marking five years since the local Glasgow community stood up to stop a dawn raid, Kenmure Street (11 - 16 May) is a verbatim play by Simon Jay and directed by Nicola McCartney that, uses conducted interviews, news reports and eyewitness footage to retell the events of that momentous day in recent Scottish history.

River City’s Marc Pye and Gayle Telfer Stevens will bring the laughs with their Glasgow-set comedy Members Only (18 - 23 May), directed by Maureen Carr. Join two best pals and their scheming daughters at a members-only club for a game of Bingo that threatens to change everything.

Breathtaking Roads (25 - 30 May) is a fresh coming-of-age drama by Ryan Hay set on Skye about the unlikely friendship between a young islander and two lesbian bikers, produced In association with Stellar Quines and directed by their Artistic Director Caitlin Skinner.

In the run-up to the World Cup kicking off, The Corinthian (01 - 06 June) by Joseph McCann tells the remarkable untold story of Andrew Watson, the world’s first Black international player, who emigrated from the Caribbean and went on to captain the Scottish national football team to record victories against England.

The Hen Night (08 - 13 June) is a comic joyride by acclaimed writer and director Debbie Hannan about three hens who go on a tequila-fuelled odyssey to save their bride-to-be-bestie. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Laila Noble, it is a love letter to messy nights out and the power of fiery female friendship.

A Town Crier and a Court Jester accidentally time travel to the future in the epic absurdist comedy CRY/LAUGH (15 - 20 June) by Nay Dhanak, a wacky and charming journey through time that delves into storytelling and traditions, then and now.

Closing out the season is the return of smash-hit musical Crocodile Rock (22 - 27 June) written and directed by Andy McGregor, in association with Sleeping Warrior Theatre. Set in Millport, it tells the story of a young Scot whose world is changed forever when he meets a glorious drag queen.





Outside of the main season, Scottish Youth Theatre will be hosting their two-day writing showcase Trajectories (16 -17 January) at Òran Mór, featuring five original short plays by emerging writers who have been mentored by award-winning playwright Douglas Maxwell. All tickets include a pie and a pint.

PPP’s newly established Scratch night A Slice of the Pie, featuring emerging talent brand-new to the lunchtime organisation, will also return in 2026 after two enormously successful editions.

Tickets are on sale now for all performances at Òran Mór and can be purchased online through Ticketweb or via Box Office on 0141 357 6200.





