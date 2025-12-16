2026 Highlights at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow is set to light up 2026 with a thrilling year of music, theatre and comedy. From bold new Scottish musicals, iconic West End hits and festive family fun, the Pavilion’s 2026 programme offers something for everyone.

The year begins with a bang with a variety of music from Celtic Connections, running 16th January to the 1st February. Come and celebrate Celtic music from around the world, with acts from Scotland, Ireland, USA, South America and more. January also sees other live music events dedicated to 80s icons (The 80s Show) and tributes to well known artists such as Radiohead and Frankie Valli.

Don’t miss the power and passion of Pantheon’s production of We Will Rock You, playing the Pavilion from 17th–21st February. Featuring Queen’s legendary anthems, this amateur show promises big voices, big energy and a rocking start to the year!

The Pavilion is proud to showcase original Scottish work, and 2026 is a big year for homegrown talent. Raw Material’s SCOTS the Musical runs 18th–21st March, which blends humour, heart and music to deliver a unique take on our history and identity. This is followed closely by Flora (26th–28th March), an evocative new musical that tells the tale of Flora MacDonald after Bonnie Price Charlie.

March is an exciting time for comedy fans too, with acclaimed writer and stand-up comic Sara Pascoe arriving at the venue on 7th March, followed by Glasgow legend Mark Nelson on the 14th.

April sees the return of homegrown musical theatre with Glasgow Kiss, playing 13th–18th April. Packed with familiar songs and unmistakable Glasgow spirit, this crowd-pleasing show will strike a chord with local audiences and visitors alike.

Music and spoken word lovers can look forward to an intimate and atmospheric experience in May, when acclaimed songwriter Karine Polwart brings huge hit Windblown to the Pavilion for three special performances on 8th–9th May.

And in June, The Rocky Horror Show is back! Running 8th–13th June, this legendary production returns in all its outrageous glory, inviting audiences to dress up, join in and get fabulous as we celebrate the most iconic and popular show in Glasgow.

After a vibrant summer, autumn brings more Scottish stories and nostalgia. New musical Wallace takes to the stage 25th–26th September, followed by the high energy, feel-good hit Rollers Forever, returning to the Pavilion from 14th–17th October.

And of course, the year concludes with one of the Pavilion’s most cherished traditions: the Pav Panto. Come and join us for all the usual festive fun, laughter and sparkle with Goldilocks and the Three Bonnie Bears from 26th November to 10th January. With its 2026 programme, the Pavilion Theatre continues to celebrate creativity, community and classic entertainment, and we can’t wait to welcome you to share in a year packed with standout performances and memorable nights at the theatre.

VENUE INFORMATION The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow 121 Renfield St GLASGOW Scotland UK G2 3AX For enquiries and ticket purchases, please call the Box Office on 0141 332 1846. Box Office is open from 10am daily.

