Women's Resource Center to Present POWER OF CONVERSATION: EMBRACING GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES

The Women's Resource Center will present the "Power of Conversation: Embracing Generational Differences,” a panel discussion that aims to explore the unique views, perspectives, stereotypes, and biases of four generations, Thursday, November 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Tickets start at $50 and include program and takeaway, food, and beverages. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

This interactive panel discussion, facilitated by Janice Zarro and her business partner and niece, Nicole Spiotta, will cover a wide range of topics, including generational differences in the workplace, vulnerability, authenticity in relationships, inter-generational communication, and cultural influence. Panelists are Lillian Elliott, director of operations at the Women's Resource Center (Boomer); Jamie Kahns SVP, market executive for Sarasota/Manatee Bank of America (Millennial); Mercedes Soler, co-owner and president of Solmart Media (Gen X); and Olivia D'Amico, founder and owner of Kinspoke (Gen Z).

“Our belief is that a strong community is built through the participation of women of all ages who gather together to support, share wisdom, and uplift each other. Women supporting women must include the unique perspectives of all generations, what makes us different makes us stronger collectively,” says Ashley Brown, Ashley Brown, WRC's president and CEO.

The Wonder Women Collective is an event series created by the Women's Resource Center team. The goal is to bring women from diverse backgrounds and perspectives together. “We intentionally keep ticket prices low to attract people from all walks of life. Whether you're a donor, client, non-profit partner, or friend, the aim is to create an environment that is both educational and empowering,” says Anne Carter, WRC's director of Systems & Engagement.

About the Women's Resource Center

For more than 40 years, the Women's Resource Center has been dedicated to engaging, educating, enriching, and empowering women of all generations and socioeconomic levels. Today, WRC serves thousands of women and families in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Its vision is to provide unique strategies and programs that strengthen women through life's transitions and provide balance, confidence and determination, which not only meet their immediate needs, but also provide hope for the future. To learn more, visit www.MyWRC.org.