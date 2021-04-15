Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Women's Resource Center Hosts Free Info Session On High-Demand Healthcare Careers, April 28

The session will focus on entry-level, career laddering jobs available at the hospital.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Given the healthcare industry is the largest employer in the Sarasota/Manatee region, the Women's Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) to offer a free online information session, Wednesday, April 28, noon to 1 p.m. The session will focus on entry-level, career laddering jobs available at the hospital.

This event is part of WRC's monthly Career Connections program, which links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested, can register at www.mywrc.org/hospitaljobs or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.

Panelists include SMH human resources representatives who will provide details about entry-level jobs with starting wages in the $14-20 hour range. These positions include Room Attendants, Nutritional Technicians, Patient Transporters, Instrument Specialists, and more. Participants also will learn about the many paths available to move up and gain additional training and college credentials that lead to higher paying jobs.

In addition, two employees will provide testimonials about their journey from environmental positions at the hospital to receiving a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) training. "SMH taught me that it's never too late to start a career," says employee Karen Tapia.

With the construction of SMH's new Laurel Road hospital in Venice and the new eight-story oncology tower at its main campus, opportunities to launch a career in the healthcare sector are plentiful in the region. WRC is committed to helping women explore employment options and find a match between their interests and the talent gaps in the community.

WRC also offers free individual career coaching. To learn more about this Career Connections information session or other services available at WRC, please call 941-256-9721 or visit mywrc.org.


