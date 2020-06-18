Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Names New Board Chair, Trustees

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is proud to announce its 2020-2021 Board of Trustees, with a new Board Chair and two new trustees to guide the well-loved arts organization into the future. Longtime supporter and leader Doris Johnson is the new chair, succeeding Marian Moss; new trustees are Mona Rankin and Dona Scott.

Johnson, Rankin and Scott will serve with trustees Marvin Albert, Cheryl Anderson (treasurer), Ali Bahaj, Chris Caswell, Esq., Kitty Cranor, Michael Gardiner, Sy Goldblatt, Dr. Jaih Jackson, Penelope Kingman, Margie Nellum Lee, Dr. John Maupin, Howard Millman, Dr. Randall Morgan, Marian Moss (vice chair), Mike Rosario (secretary), Eva Slane and Lois Watson.

Doris Johnson enjoyed a successful career in medical office administration management in Texas before retiring to Sarasota with her husband. She had myriad professional and volunteer board involvements, including serving as president of the State of Texas Medical Association Alliance, president of the Tarrant County AIDS Outreach Center as well as a member of the Harris Methodist Hospital Foundation Board, to name a few. She first became involved with WBTT when she attended a summer show in 2012 and then became a season subscriber; she has been a devoted supporter of WBTT ever since. Johnson served as the chair of WBTT's recent and very successful Heart & Soul capital campaign, which raised $8.7 million to renovate the organization's campus and buildings.

"WBTT provides young artists with a platform through which they can sharpen their skills in order to gain wider exposure," said Johnson. "I have seen how this community embraces the young performers and feel that this relationship is immensely important to their success and to the success of WBTT. I am thrilled to be a part of the energy and excitement, and look forward to continuing to support this unique and crucial arts organization."

Mona Rankin, who moved to Sarasota in 2014, spent 20 years in executive leadership roles with the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury, with her ultimate role as Chief of Staff. Her work history also includes higher education leadership positions at City University of New York and Florida International University. She is among the founders of the Harlem Renaissance Education Pipeline, a Cradle to Career Collective Impact Initiative in Harlem, NY. She is a past participant and presenter in Florida International University's Executive Leadership Enhancement Program. Until recently, she served on the Advisory Board of Literacy Suffolk, Long Island, NY.

Dona Scott moved to Longboat Key from Chicago, Ill., where she was actively engaged with multiple community causes. She was a board member of Providence St. Mel School, Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (now known as The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab), and currently serves as a board member of After School Matters, one of the nation's largest providers of after school programming for teenagers. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Management at Dominican College in Orangeburg, NY.

"We are so excited to welcome Mona and Dona to the board, and proud to welcome Doris as our new Chair," said Julie Leach, WBTT's executive director. "These are three strong, accomplished, brilliant women whose insights and hard work will be essential in helping to guide our organization through the uncertain waters of the coronavirus pandemic."

