Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Announces Changes to 2020-2021 Season Lineup

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced a change to its 2020-2021 season lineup. WBTT has replaced "Broadway in Black" with "The Soul Crooners" to open the season; this decision was made with respect to budgetary and logistical considerations due to the coronavirus. One of Nate Jacobs' most popular original shows, "The Soul Crooners" showcases R&B classics from the 1960s and 70s, including "Reach Out, I'll Be There," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)," "Love Train" and many more. The last time the Soul Crooners performed was during WBTT's 2019 "Arts in the Ballpark" event, the sold-out '70s Soul Party concert at Ed Smith Stadium.



While WBTT continues to monitor public health recommendations, which may further impact its schedule and live audience capacity, the 2020-2021 season currently includes the following shows: "The Soul Crooners" (Oct. 7-Nov. 22, 2020); "Black Nativity" (Dec. 2-27, 2020); "Ruby" (Jan. 6-Feb. 21, 2021); "Pipeline" (March 3-April 11, 2021); and "Smokey Joe's Café" (April 21-June 6, 2021).



Current subscribers (those who had a subscription to WBTT's shortened 2019-2020 season) will get a priority notice via email when subscriptions to the 2020-2021 season are available. At that time, they will be able to purchase subscriptions or single tickets online; they will have the opportunity to choose their own seats based on their comfort level with social distancing measures. New subscribers and single ticket buyers will be notified via WBTT's patron email list and announcements in local media outlets when tickets are available to the general public for purchase. WBTT is also exploring the possibility of offering virtual performances on demand, for those not yet comfortable with attending live theatre.



For more about WBTT and its 2020-2021 season, go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

