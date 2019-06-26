Van Wezel Executives Elected To New State And National Offices

Anthony "Tony" Becich, General Manager of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, was named to the Board of Directors of the Florida Facilities Managers at its annual meeting on June 11 in Palm Beach. The FFMA is an association of Florida's major stadiums, arenas, convention centers and performing arts centers. The FFMA is focused on best practices of venue management from security, construction and tickets to booking and beyond.

Tony joins Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel, on the board. Mary, a past President, was the first female President and first President to come from a Performing Arts Hall. Bensel, who joined FFMA in the late 1990's when she was General Manager of the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, FL, said "I am so proud to have Tony join the Board. He has worked incredibly hard on the Finance Committee and will be a huge asset to the FFMA."

Bensel was elected to Full Membership Status of the Broadway League on June 18 and is now a Tony voter again. She previously held this status at the Shubert/Merriam Theatre in Philadelphia and at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. "I am extremely honored to again be a Tony voter. My true passion is theater, and I am glad to see the Van Wezel become a Broadway force," Bensel noted.





