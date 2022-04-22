Van Wezel Announces Updates to 2022-2023 Dance Subscription Series

Van Wezel Center has announced updates to its 2022 Dance Subscription Series. Read their full announcement here:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, a full-length story ballet will no longer be included in the 2022-2023 Season Subscription Series. The Kiev City Ballet, who we had hoped could perform, currently faces travel restrictions and issues retrieving their sets and costumes due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. We hope to have them at another time. The Dance Series includes the widely acclaimed Momix: Alice (February 8), the universally renowned dance company Ailey II (February 23), and the fresh and vibrant Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh! (March 7) 50th anniversary show. Subscribers who have already reserved a subscription package that includes the ballet will not be charged for that show when their subscription is processed in June.

This change does not impact the Broadway series. The Broadway Series includes the universal tale of fame, fortune and murder Chicago (November 29-30), the thrilling classic My Fair Lady (December 13-15), the beloved movie turned live production Legally Blonde (January 4-5) and the mesmerizing and powerful reinvention of Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour (January 10-12), which opens the new leg of the tour at the Van Wezel, the timeless story of Disney's Aladdin (January 24-29) and his wondrous flying carpet and comedic Genie, and the worldwide smash-hit phenomenon Blue Man Group (January 31 - February 1). The thrills of Broadway continue with the Sarasota Premiere of the ridiculously clever Tootsie (February 13-15), the wickedly funny Mean Girls (April 11-16), the record-breaking and beloved multiple Tony Award-winner Cats (April 18-20), and lastly, the iconic 9 to 5 (May 2-3).

Subscriber Specials are also not impacted by this change. Those who subscribe to either a Broadway Series or Dance Series have the option to add on one of our holiday crowd favorites Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 2), the heart-warming Waitress (January 18-19), "Broadway Heaven" and annual sell-out 113 Years of Broadway (March 6), an all-new production of The Mikado (March 9) and the inspiring jukebox musical On Your Feet (March 14-15), featuring the music of Gloria Estefan.

Subscriptions are currently available to order. Renewing subscribers, who renew by June 20, 2022, will be seated before any new subscribers. Subscribers enjoy benefits such as getting the best seats, ticket exchanges and discounts of up to 20%. Subscription packages are available for purchase online at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."