Van Wezel Announces Schedule Changes for ANASTASIA, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More

Patrons with tickets for rescheduled shows are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance dates.

Apr. 5, 2021  
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has announced the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

  • Anastasia on March 23-28, 2021 has been rescheduled to March 18-20, 2022.
  • Fiddler on the Roof on April 27-29, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 19-21, 2022.
  • Maks & Val Live: Motion Pictures Tour on July 25, 2021 has been canceled.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons with tickets for rescheduled shows are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance dates. Patrons who have tickets to a canceled performance or who will not be able to attend the new performance dates will have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

www.VanWezel.org


