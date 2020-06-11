Van Wezel Announces Changes To The 2020-2021 Broadway Series

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces changes to the 2020-2021 Broadway Series. While the theater plans to open in late October 2020 (conditions permitting), Broadway productions at the Hall will begin in January 2021.

As Broadway's intermission has been extended, delays in launching Broadway tours have been affected. These tours require months of preparation including casting, rehearsals and additional production work, and it must be safe to do so. Additionally, the touring industry depends on the routing of shows between an interconnected network of cities across the country. As such, presenting organizations across the nation are faced with many challenges.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience to our audience. Never in our collective imaginations where our industry's motto has always been 'the show must go on' did we foresee this. Sarasota is a town of arts and culture, both as its soul and as its economic driver. We eagerly look forward to Broadway shows in January!" stated Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel.

Due to the touring schedule delay, the Sarasota premiere of Come From Away has been rescheduled from November 24-29, 2020 to November 23-28, 2021.

Jesus Christ Superstar performances that were scheduled to begin December 29, 2020 have been canceled for now, but the Hall hopes to reschedule the production for a future season.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will follow up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Subscription package discounts for those who have already renewed will not be affected by these changes. Current purchased tickets for Come From Away will be honored for the new performance dates.

The 2020-2021 Broadway Series includes the Sarasota premieres An Officer and a Gentleman (January 5-6), Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (January 17), Anastasia (March 23-28) and Blue Man Group (April 12-13). Returning favorites include Jersey Boys (February 26-28), South Pacific (March 29-30), Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show (April 23-April 25) and Fiddler on the Roof (April 27-29). Subscription packages are on sale now.

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You