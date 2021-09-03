Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Announces Cancellation of Comedian Steven Wright

pixeltracker

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this cancellation.

Sep. 3, 2021  

The Van Wezel has announced that Steven Wright's performance on October 21, 2021 has been canceled.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this cancellation. Patrons who purchased tickets will have the opportunity to donate their tickets, retain an account credit to use for a different show or receive a refund. If patrons donate their tickets, they enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Many single tickets for the 2021-2022 season are on sale now, and all single tickets will go on sale Saturday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

Learn more at www.VanWezel.org.


Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • Andy Warhol Musical ANDY Comes To Teatro Nacional D. Maria II This Fall
  • PLANETA DANÇA - CAPITULO 4 Will Be Performed By Companhia Nacional de Bailado in July
  • SHOSTAKOVITCH PAS DE DEUX Will Be Performed by Companhia Nacional de Bailado in June
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?