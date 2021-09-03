Van Wezel Announces Cancellation of Comedian Steven Wright

The Van Wezel has announced that Steven Wright's performance on October 21, 2021 has been canceled.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this cancellation. Patrons who purchased tickets will have the opportunity to donate their tickets, retain an account credit to use for a different show or receive a refund. If patrons donate their tickets, they enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Many single tickets for the 2021-2022 season are on sale now, and all single tickets will go on sale Saturday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

Learn more at www.VanWezel.org.