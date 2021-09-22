Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Acquires UV Sanitower Through Sponsorship For 2021-2022 Season

UV SaniTower, the mobile sanitization machine is part of the Van Wezel's safety protocols implemented in an effort to protect patrons, artists and staff.  

Sep. 22, 2021  

The Van Wezel announces the acquisition of the UV SaniTower, a UV-C sanitization tool for the theatre, stage and lobbies. Through an in-kind sponsorship with UV SaniTower, the mobile sanitization machine is part of the Van Wezel's safety protocols implemented in an effort to protect patrons, artists and staff.

Using UV-C light, the UV SaniTower sanitizes and disinfects 360 degrees quickly and safely, and removes 99.9% of germs. The light source used on the UV SaniTower has been proven to inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19. The SaniTower will be used to sanitize theatre spaces throughout the season.

Patrons can view the Safety Page on the Van Wezel's website to stay up to date on the latest protocols and procedures. This page will be updated regularly, and "Know-Before-You-Go" e-mails will be sent to patrons prior to performances.

