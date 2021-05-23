Theatre Odyssey's Ten-Minute Play Festival Names WHITE ANGEL By Keith Whalen as Best Play

The judges for Theatre Odyssey's Sixteenth Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival (New College Professor of English and Theater Nova Myhill, noted actress and director Pam Wiley, and Asolo Rep dramaturg James Monaghan) have named Keith Whalen's play, WHITE ANGEL, a taut story of a young man desperate to visit his girlfriend at her college dorm only to be intercepted by the protective "dorm mom," as the 2021 Best Play. Keith receives a cash prize of $500.

Dorothea Cahan's sweet and engaging story of a troubled young woman who finds the beginning of happiness at the bottom of a teacup thanks to a flamboyant fortune-teller is the 2021 Runner-up and earns Dorothea a cash prize of $300.

The plays were judged as if presented on stage. Radio theater productions of each of them and the six other finalists can be heard ON AIR and tickets will remain available as a result of a popular request for extended days for the festival through Wednesday, May 26.

The radio theater cast of WHITE ANGEL, directed by Preston Boyd, is Tami Vaughan and Thomas Aposporos II. DANCING IN THE ELEVATOR was directed by Jenny Aldrich Walker and features Lindsey Nickel and Peg Harvey.

Theatre Odyssey's 2020-2021 Season Presenter is CAN Community Health and the Sixteenth Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival Executive Producers are Kompose Hotel Sarasota and Paragon Art Events.