Theatre Odyssey Elects Bob Trisolini As Director Emeritus

The Board of Directors of Theatre Odyssey announce the election of Bob Trisolini as a Director Emeritus of the company. Bob joins company Founder Tom Aposporos, Preston Boyd, and Dan Higgs in this new position.

Bob has served as Vice President for Theatre Odyssey twice, served on the Governance Committee, and Chaired the "Evening with a Playwright" and "On the Road" events. He has directed and or acted in every Theatre Odyssey season for the past ten years.

Bob has a long history of producing, directing, and choreographing shows for Broadway, Off-Broadway, cruise ships, theme parks, regional and community theaters as well as for corporate America. He was the founder and CEO of The West Bank Creative Inc., a business theater agency in the metro New York City area. During his 23 years running the agency, he worked with such celebrities as Sammy Davis Jr., Rita Rudner, David Brenner, Beth Fowler, Ray Romano, Howie Mandell, and the casts of many Broadway shows. He was part of the creative and producing teams of the five-time Tony-nominated Broadway show ROMANCE/ROMANCE and the Drama Desk and Obie Award winner OLYMPUS ON MY MIND. He directed six shows for Celebrity Cruise Lines and numerous shows for Walt Disney Entertainment, Disney Business Productions, and Disney Special Events. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, he was show director for the development and opening of RHINO RALLY and creative consultant for CRITTER CASTAWAYS. Bob is part of the acting companies at Highlands Playhouse (North Carolina) and Asolo Rep Company.

Locally, Bob has directed STOP THE WORLD, TITANIC, AMADEUS, GREETINGS, JEKYLL & HYDE, SHE LOVES ME, and SEUSSICAL, to name a few.

Theatre Odyssey President Michael Bille said, "Bob's experience has been a windfall for Theatre Odyssey for over ten years, and we are excited about his continued involvement with the company in this well-deserved new capacity."

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You