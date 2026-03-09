Sarasota Jewish Theatre Will Present CHERRY DOCS This April

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present CHERRY DOCS, the play by David Gow, from April 8–19 at The Sarasota Players.

Directed by Diane Cepeda, the production follows Danny Dunkelman, a young Jewish lawyer and the son of a Holocaust survivor who is assigned to defend a white supremacist accused of murdering an immigrant. As the case unfolds, the attorney must grapple with the moral implications of representing someone whose beliefs directly conflict with his own family history.

The production stars Jim Floyd as Mike Downey and Michael Raver as Danny Dunkelman.

Director Diane Cepeda said the play invites audiences to reconsider assumptions about justice and tolerance.

“‘Cherry Docs’ is the type of show that challenges its audience,” Cepeda said. “David Gow immerses them in a world of opposites, where everything appears very black and white. As the story unfolds, gray emerges, forcing the audience to confront their own ideas regarding judgment, tolerance, and redemption.”

Be A Theatre Maven Program

In conjunction with the production, Sarasota Jewish Theatre will host a Be A Theatre Maven program on April 10 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at The Sarasota Players.

The event includes a continental breakfast followed by a discussion led by artistic director Carole Kleinberg and director Diane Cepeda about the play and its themes. Participants will also meet members of the technical team to learn about scenic, lighting, sound, prop, and costume design, as well as the actors involved in the production. Study guides will be emailed to participants in advance.

Performance Schedule

Preview:

• April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performances:

• April 10, 12, 15, 17, and 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Evening Performances:

• April 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP