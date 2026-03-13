Asolo Rep Sets Cast And Creative Team of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

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Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Fiddler on the Roof with performances April 11–May 24, 2026 (previews April 11–16; opening night April 17).

The timeless story follows Tevye, a humble milkman striving to uphold his traditions as the world around him rapidly changes. In this dynamic actor-musician production, a company of 26 performers will play both the instruments and the vibrant characters at the heart of this enduring musical.

"Fiddler on the Roof is a perfect musical that only grows more poignant with time," says the production's director, Peter Rothstein. "I believe ours will be the first production where the cast is also the orchestra. The show is about how we create and sustain community, about how we care for one another. Having the characters accompany their own story highlights those themes.

The Cast

The cast features Jeremy Radin as Tevya, a dairy man; Lauren Molina as Golde, his wife. His daughters: Rachel Gubow as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Hodel, Linda Bard as Chava, Allie McLaughlin as Shprintze, and Ainsley McLaughlin as Bielke. Tina Stafford as Yente, the matchmaker; David Darrow as Motel, the tailor; Trent Dahlin as Perchik, a student; Jason Pintar as Lazar Wolf, the butcher; Diana DiMarzio as Fruma-Sarah, his wife, and Shaindel, Motel's Mother; Louis Tucci as Mordcha, the innkeeper; Brad Giovanine as the Rabbi; Benjamin Magnuson as Avram, the bookseller; MaximChlumecky as Fyedka, a young Russian; Sam Griffin as a young Russian and a Villager; Celeste Vandermillen as a Villager; Andrii Padkovskyi as the Fiddler; Yurii Padkovskyi on Clarinet; and Carl Haan on keyboard.

The principle cast also features third-year FSU/Asolo Conservatory actors: Will Westray as Mendel, the Rabbi's son; Calee Gardner as Rifka and Grandma Tzeitel; Alex Hatcher as Sasha, a young Russian, and a Villager.

Understudies include Estela Antivilo (Bielke); Sarah Coleman (Tzeitel, Hodel); Diana DiMarzio (Yente); Autumn Hamilton (Shprintze); Daniel Kushner (Perchik, Motel); Tony Mowatt (Constable, the Rabbi, Mordcha, Avram); Jason Pintar (Tevya); Trevor Shingler (Fyedka, Mendel, the Russians); Louis Tucci (Lazar Wolf); Celeste Vandermillen (Chava, the Fiddler); Brooke Wetterhan (Golde, FrumaSarah, Grandma Tzeitel, Shaindel, Rifka).

Additional casting to be announced.

The Writers

Based on Sholem Aleichem's stories, by special permission of Arnold Perl

Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince

Original New York Stage Production Directed & Choreographed by Jerome Robbins

Creative Team

Peter Rothstein (Director), Matthew R. Meckes (Music Director), Daniel Pelzig (Choreographer), Kate Sutton Johnson (Scenic Design), Howard Tsvi Kaplan (Costume Design), Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Design), Ken Travis (Sound Design), Michelle Hart (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design), Cat Brindisi (Assistant Director), Sam Griffin (assistant choreographer), Kimberly Ann McCann (Production Stage Manager), Duncan McMillan (Assistant Stage Manager), Matthew Rohan (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets

Single tickets for Asolo Rep's Fiddler on the Roof are on sale now. Show times: Tuesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Matinees: 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and select Thursdays. For tickets and information, visit AsoloRep.org or call 941.351.8000

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP