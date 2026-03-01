Review: ALICE BY HEART at Rise Above Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rise Above Performing Arts takes on Alice by Heart with pizzazz. This musical, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and drawing inspiration from the 1865 novel 'Alice in Wonderland,' originally premiered in 2012 after being commissioned by the Royal National Theatre in London. When it crossed the pond to the United States in 2019, critics and awards alike showered it with adoration. In Rise Above’s rendition, director Jacob Russo assures everyone that they will adore this production and be left with memorable experiences. He enthusiastically shares that the cast had a blast bringing this show to life, and that enthusiasm radiated through the vibrant energy of both performers and audience members buzzing with excitement to share this whimsical performance with their loved ones.

In the midst of London's underground tube during the harrowing Blitz of WWII, where despair lingers in the air and loss is a daily companion, a glimmer of hope and imagination emerges as Alice, inspired by a beloved childhood tale, invites us to join her on a whimsical journey. Through the looking glass of her mind, she leads us into Wonderland, where the impossible becomes possible.

Kudos to Toni Dentico, the mastermind choreographer, who skillfully orchestrated the dance of the "Caterpillar," seamlessly blending movement and costume to breathe life into this fantastical world. In the darkness of the tube, a spark of magic ignites reminding us that even in the bleakest of times, the power of creativity and imagination can light the way forward.

"Those Long Eyes" performed by Katie Rogers as the Cheshire Cat was a delightful showcase of harmonies and vocal talent. Autmn Ruscoe's portrayal of Alice beautifully complemented Rogers' clear voice, creating a harmonious blend on stage.

Michael Sandwall also made a noteworthy impression with his commanding presence. Having taken on lead roles in previous Rise Above performances, he consistently delivers quality performances that captivate the audience( and he also has absolutely lovely harmony with Ruscoe when they sing “Afternoon”). Trenton Tesar's charismatic portrayal captured the hearts of the viewers, drawing cheers and applause. His larger-than-life characters and exuberant energy make him a standout performer.

Tayla Wright's expressive acting, demonstrated through her nuanced facial expressions, speaks volumes about her talent. Without saying a word, she conveys a range of emotions of Caterpillar 2 with precision, engaging the audience with her infectious enthusiasm.

Life is like a never-ending maze, filled with twists and turns that take us back to where we started. Just like Alice in Wonderland, we are constantly faced with riddles that challenge our perceptions. And yet, despite the enigmatic nature of it all, life continues on its mysterious path, leaving us to ponder the infinite possibilities that lie ahead. Just when we think we've reached the end, we realize we're back at the beginning, ready to embark on a new adventure filled with wonder and curiosity. Join Rise Above as they present their newest joyous tale through Sunday, March 8. Tickets are still available for Evening and Matinee shows at Alice By Heart - Rise Above Performing Arts.

