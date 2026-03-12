Sarasota Opera to Honor Artists at Salute to the Stars Luncheon

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Opera will gather for its annual Salute to the Stars Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club to celebrate and honor this season's outstanding Sarasota Opera Apprentice and Studio artists. Guests will enjoy a gourmet lunch and performances by the awardees, recognizing those whose artistry and dedication have made a significant impact during the 2026 Winter Opera Festival.

Awards will be presented through the legacy left by several visionary individuals as well as the Sarasota Opera Guild and the Manatee Opera Guild. Patron level reservations are $150 per person and include premium seating and recognition in the event program. Standard reservations are $85 per person. The luncheon is sponsored by U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management and Scene Magazine.

“Supporting Sarasota Opera reflects U.S. Bank's commitment to the arts and to partnerships that preserve the cultural stories that shape Sarasota,” said Jim Tyrell, Senior Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor, Managing Director, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

Sarasota Opera launched the Apprentice Artists in 1982. The program helps singers transition from student to professional life and reflects the company's aesthetic by focusing on standard operatic repertoire from Mozart to Puccini. Apprentice Artists receive private coaching, attend classes to hone singing and acting skills, and form the chorus for all mainstage productions. Studio Artists, the more advanced tier of Sarasota Opera's training programs, receive the same intense training but also perform supporting parts and cover principal roles. Many Studio Artists have returned as Principal Artists and have gone on to appear with major opera companies in the United States and internationally.

Salute to the Stars continues Sarasota Opera's long tradition of recognizing the artists whose talent and dedication help sustain the company's artistic excellence.

