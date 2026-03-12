Photos: THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST’S WIFE at Sarasota Jewish Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Jewish Theatre is currently presenting THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST’S WIFE by Charles Busch, running March 4 through March 15. Check out photos from the production below.

The comedy stars Broadway actress Becky London as Marjorie Taub, a middle-aged Upper West Side doctor’s wife whose carefully curated life of museum visits and cultural outings is disrupted when she falls into a mid-life crisis. Her routine is shaken further by the unexpected return of a mysterious childhood friend, Lee Green.

Directed by Gus Kaikkonen, the cast also includes Don Walker as Ira Taub, Carolyn Michel as Grandma Frieda, Charlie Agurcia as Mohammed, and Nellie O’Brien as Lee Green.

Kaikkonen said that while the play delivers plenty of laughs, its core is rooted in family. “It’s his strong faith in the value and importance of family,” he said.

The original Manhattan Theatre Club production of THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST’S WIFE, starring Linda Lavin as Marjorie, premiered on February 29, 2000. After a successful run of 56 performances, the production transferred to Broadway, opening November 2, 2000 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where it ran for 777 performances.

Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg said, “Sarasota is the right place and now is the right time for a laugh-out-loud comedy. Allergist’s Wife brilliantly blends high-brow intellectual humor with hilarious, relatable neurotic comedy. This one has it all, with its blend of family, friendship, generational conflict, love and marriage, the angst that comes with aging, and the importance of forgiveness.”

As part of the theatre’s educational programming, the Be A Theatre Maven series will focus on the production March 6 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The event includes a continental breakfast followed by a discussion led by Kleinberg and Kaikkonen. Participants will also meet members of the technical team to learn about the design and production elements behind the show.

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST’S WIFE runs through March 15 at Sarasota Jewish Theatre. Tickets ($34–$46) are available at www.sarasotajewishtheatre.com or by calling 941-365-2494.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine



Becky London and Carolyn Michel

