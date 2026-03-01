Review: HOW I GOT OVER, A GOSPEL REVUE at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a setting nestled in the woods, likely in the Southern regions of the United States, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe beautifully recounts the rich history of Gospel music in their latest production titled How I Got Over, drawing inspiration from the powerful song itself. "How I Got Over," symbolizes overcoming challenges and obstacles, embodying the essence of triumph and perseverance. This production serves as a poignant reflection of the African American journey, encapsulating a legacy of resilience, survival, and unwavering spiritual fortitude. Now in their 26th year, WBTT proudly honors the "Soul of the People," showcasing the enduring cultural significance that resonates with themes of strength and unity.

The exploration of Gospel music styles delves into the rich history of call-and-response, the powerful use of voices, and the captivating journey from the 1920s blending with the Blues, transitioning into mainstream popularity with renowned singers. This musical journey offers a profound insight into the diverse range of Gospel music and its significant impact on the evolution of various music genres.

In this show, the performers bring their immense talent to the stage, with the ensemble delivering uplifting songs and fantastic dance performances. Stephanie Zandra's powerful vocals truly stand out as she pours her heart into each song. However, it is the portrayal of Church Mother, Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye, that truly steals the show with her magical deep voice and sheer energy.

Do not mistake this for a religious show; it is not centered around any particular religion. Instead, it is a show that delves into the magnificent realm of music that brings pure delight. The audience was engaged, tapping their feet, clapping their hands, and singing along - a rare sight indeed! The electrifying performances of these powerful songs, delivered with such passion and soul (no pun intended), bring immense joy. Witnessing the cast wholeheartedly enjoying themselves on stage is truly inspiring in its own right.

“How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue” is playing at WBTT through March 29th. Tickets are still available for Matinee and Evening shows at https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/how-i-got-over-a-gospel-revue/.

