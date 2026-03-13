Lauren Molina, Jeremy Radin and More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Asolo Rep

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asolo Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Fiddler on the Roof with performances April 11–May 24, 2026. The beloved Tony Award-winning musical features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein.

The timeless story follows Tevye, a humble milkman striving to uphold his traditions as the world around him rapidly changes. In this dynamic actor-musician production, a company of 26 performers will play both the instruments and the vibrant characters at the heart of this enduring musical.

The cast features Jeremy Radin as Tevya, a dairy man; Lauren Molina as Golde, his wife. His daughters: Rachel Gubow as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Hodel, Linda Bard as Chava, Allie McLaughlin as Shprintze, and Ainsley McLaughlin as Bielke. Tina Stafford as Yente, the matchmaker; David Darrow as Motel, the tailor; Trent Dahlin as Perchik, a student; Jason Pintar as Lazar Wolf, the butcher; Diana DiMarzio as Fruma-Sarah, his wife, and Shaindel, Motel's Mother; Louis Tucci as Mordcha, the innkeeper; Brad Giovanine as the Rabbi; Benjamin Magnuson as Avram, the bookseller; MaximChlumecky as Fyedka, a young Russian; Sam Griffin as a young Russian and a Villager; Celeste Vandermillen as a Villager; Andrii Padkovskyi as the Fiddler; Yurii Padkovskyi on Clarinet; and Carl Haan on keyboard.

The principle cast also features third-year FSU/Asolo Conservatory actors: Will Westray as Mendel, the Rabbi's son; Calee Gardner as Rifka and Grandma Tzeitel; Alex Hatcher as Sasha, a young Russian, and a Villager.

Understudies include Estela Antivilo (Bielke); Sarah Coleman (Tzeitel, Hodel); Diana DiMarzio (Yente); Autumn Hamilton (Shprintze); Daniel Kushner (Perchik, Motel); Tony Mowatt (Constable, the Rabbi, Mordcha, Avram); Jason Pintar (Tevya); Trevor Shingler (Fyedka, Mendel, the Russians); Louis Tucci (Lazar Wolf); Celeste Vandermillen (Chava, the Fiddler); Brooke Wetterhan (Golde, FrumaSarah, Grandma Tzeitel, Shaindel, Rifka). Additional casting to be announced.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP