Lauren Molina, Jeremy Radin and More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Asolo Rep
The cast features Jeremy Radin as Tevya, a dairy man; Lauren Molina as Golde, his wife, Rachel Gubow as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Hodel, and more.
Asolo Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Fiddler on the Roof with performances April 11–May 24, 2026. The beloved Tony Award-winning musical features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein.
The timeless story follows Tevye, a humble milkman striving to uphold his traditions as the world around him rapidly changes. In this dynamic actor-musician production, a company of 26 performers will play both the instruments and the vibrant characters at the heart of this enduring musical.
The cast features Jeremy Radin as Tevya, a dairy man; Lauren Molina as Golde, his wife. His daughters: Rachel Gubow as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Hodel, Linda Bard as Chava, Allie McLaughlin as Shprintze, and Ainsley McLaughlin as Bielke. Tina Stafford as Yente, the matchmaker; David Darrow as Motel, the tailor; Trent Dahlin as Perchik, a student; Jason Pintar as Lazar Wolf, the butcher; Diana DiMarzio as Fruma-Sarah, his wife, and Shaindel, Motel's Mother; Louis Tucci as Mordcha, the innkeeper; Brad Giovanine as the Rabbi; Benjamin Magnuson as Avram, the bookseller; MaximChlumecky as Fyedka, a young Russian; Sam Griffin as a young Russian and a Villager; Celeste Vandermillen as a Villager; Andrii Padkovskyi as the Fiddler; Yurii Padkovskyi on Clarinet; and Carl Haan on keyboard.
The principle cast also features third-year FSU/Asolo Conservatory actors: Will Westray as Mendel, the Rabbi's son; Calee Gardner as Rifka and Grandma Tzeitel; Alex Hatcher as Sasha, a young Russian, and a Villager.
Understudies include Estela Antivilo (Bielke); Sarah Coleman (Tzeitel, Hodel); Diana DiMarzio (Yente); Autumn Hamilton (Shprintze); Daniel Kushner (Perchik, Motel); Tony Mowatt (Constable, the Rabbi, Mordcha, Avram); Jason Pintar (Tevya); Trevor Shingler (Fyedka, Mendel, the Russians); Louis Tucci (Lazar Wolf); Celeste Vandermillen (Chava, the Fiddler); Brooke Wetterhan (Golde, FrumaSarah, Grandma Tzeitel, Shaindel, Rifka). Additional casting to be announced.
The creative team features Peter Rothstein (Director), Matthew R. Meckes (Music Director), Daniel Pelzig (Choreographer), Kate Sutton Johnson (Scenic Design), Howard Tsvi Kaplan (Costume Design), Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Design), Ken Travis (Sound Design), Michelle Hart (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design), Cat Brindisi (Assistant Director), Sam Griffin (assistant choreographer), Kimberly Ann McCann (Production Stage Manager), Duncan McMillan (Assistant Stage Manager), Matthew Rohan (Assistant Stage Manager).
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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