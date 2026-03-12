BIRTHDAY CANDLES Will Come to Florida Studio Theatre in April

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre will produce the southeastern premiere of Birthday Candles, an exploration of what makes a meaningful life. Written by Noah Haidle, this portrait closes FST's Winter Mainstage Series with warmth and reflection. Previews begin April 1, officially opening April 3, with performances running through May 17, 2026, in FST's Gompertz Theatre.

In this celebrated Broadway play, Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Variety calls this journey “a true gift” and “a bold reminder to live each day with zest and adventure.” BroadwayWorld hails the show as “tender” and “timeless” while the New York Post declares it's filled with “tremendous humor and energy.”

“Like life itself, this show carries audiences through the humor, heartbreak, and wonder of an entire lifetime,” says Kate Alexander, FST Associate Director At-Large and director of the production. “It's 107 years of life packed into 90 minutes, with a real cake baked onstage every night. What is the measure of a life? It is the resiliency in both the grand and the intimate moments – and we're thrilled to share this remarkable story with our audiences.”

A celebrated director, educator, and actor, Alexander has led productions at FST including A Tailor Near Me, Dorothy's Dictionary, and Bad Books. As the founder of FST's award-winning theatre education program, she has trained thousands of students and played a vital role in shaping the theatre's artistic vision for more than 40 years.

The cast stars FST Associate Artist Rachel Moulton* as Ernestine Ashworth. With this production, Moulton and Alexander celebrate their tenth collaboration together. Since 2012, Moulton has appeared in 17 productions at FST, including five world premieres. Now in her seventh season as an FST Associate Artist and her third season as FST's Director of Education, Moulton is a vital presence on and off the stage. Her previous FST credits include The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, Ugly Lies the Bone, Grounded, Maytag Virgin, Paralyzed, Heisenberg, Honor Killing, Alabama Story, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Rounding out the cast are Freddie Lee Bennett* as Billy/John (Ruined, Shotgun, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Cancellation of Lauren Fein), Rod Brogan* as Kenneth (The Lehman Trilogy; Network; My Lord, What a Night; American Son), Sarah Elizabeth Colt* as Joan/Alex/Beth (Troubadour, Take It to the Limit, Divas), Susan Haefner* as Alice/Madeline/Ernie (The Prima Donnettes), and Peter Kendall* as Matt/William (FST debut).

Making up the creative team is Kate Alexander (Director), Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), Carissa Ater, and Kate Johnson (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience the timeless story of Birthday Candles, playing April 1 to May 17, 2026. Previews are April 1 and 2, with opening night on April 3, 2026. Single tickets start at $39.

The excitement doesn't stop after winter: FST keeps the arts alive all year long! Experience the best of contemporary theatre with the 2026 Summer Mainstage Series, featuring three captivating productions for as little as $59.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP