The Van Wezel's 2019 Friday Fest Series Concludes With Ari And The Alibis

Rounding out Friday Fest 2019 is the high-energy band, Ari and the Alibis! Infusing funk, jazz and samba with blues, soul and rock, this five-piece group has earned two Grammy nods (Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance) and an award for "Best Original Song by a Local Group" in the Bradenton Times "Best of the Bay." Ari and the Alibis released their all-original sophomore album, Home, in 2018. Don't miss Ari's powerhouse voice filled with emotion and strength - live at the Van Wezel's Friday Fest on Friday, September 20, 2019!

Friday Fest is The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's free outdoor summertime concert series. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. and is located on the Bayside Lawn of the Van Wezel. Each Friday Fest event features food trucks, beverage vendors and more. Enjoy a summer sunset over Sarasota Bay at the Van Wezel's final Friday Fest of the 2019 summer season!

While blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at all Friday Fest events, outside food and drink, including coolers, are prohibited.

The Presenting Platinum Sponsor of Friday Fest is Gettel Automotive Group. The Gold Sponsor is Cool Today. The talent sponsor is BNI Business by the Bay. The radio sponsor for this performance is Z105. All other Friday Fest Sponsors include Herald-Tribune Media Group, ABC7, the Van Wezel Foundation, 92.1 CTQ, Kiss 103.9, SRQ Media, Mattison's Bayside, Pizza SRQ and Blue Point (Budweiser). For additional information, visit VanWezel.org.





