The Van Wezel Welcomes Harry Connick, Jr. Next Month

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is excited to welcome Harry Connick, Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Harry Connick, Jr.'s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world over the past three decades. He has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. Connick continues to establish himself as a best-selling musician, singer, composer, and a legendary live performer with millions of recordings sold around the world.

The foundation of Harry Connick, Jr.'s art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five. Highlights of his music career include several multi-platinum recordings such as "When Harry Met Sally," "Blue Light, Red Light (Someone's There)", "When My Heart Finds Christmas," "Come By Me, and "Only You." His debut album on legendary Verve Records, his new label home, titled True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter was released in 2019 and which coincided with performances on Broadway in a show he wrote and directed: Harry Connick, Jr.- A Celebration of Cole Porter honoring the musical achievements of one of America's most respected songwriters, Cole Porter. In 2020 as the country entered the pandemic lockdown, he retreated to his home studio and emerged with an album of songs of faith and inspiration. ALONE WITH MY FAITH, released during the spring of 2021 displays the sheer breadth of Connick's talents as he wrote new songs, arranged all songs, played every instrument, and sang every voice. Connick earned his 16th career Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album with ALONE WITH MY FAITH.

Harry Connick, Jr. has appeared in 20 feature films with actors such as Sandra Bullock, Hilary Swank, Renée Zellweger, Sigourney Weaver, and Morgan Freeman. His work on television includes starring roles on Will and Grace, South Pacific and American Idol. In June of 2020 he hosted the CBS Special UNITED WE SING: A GRAMMY TRIBUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES, honoring essential workers in the pandemic. Most recently, Connick brought the role of Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks to life on stage in the NBC live musical event, 'Annie Live!'

Tickets are $142-$207 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is part of the 2022 Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala. The gala raises funds to support arts education for our community. The show is locally sponsored by the Van Wezel Foundation.