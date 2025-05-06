The Hermitage Invites Audiences Back To The Beach In June With Acclaimed Alumni Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced its return to Hermitage Beach on Manasota Key on Thursday, June 26. This will be the first public program presented on the Hermitage Beach since the devastating impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Hermitage campus, along with many neighbors and friends on Manasota Key and throughout the region, experienced an unprecedented storm surge from Hurricane Helene in September, followed by even greater damages caused by Hurricane Milton less than two weeks later. This newly announced program – “Key Change: A Return to the Beach!” – marks a significant milestone for the Hermitage's recovery efforts and a return to beach programming on Manasota Key.

Returning Hermitage Fellows and award-winning musical theater writers, the Lazour Brothers and Mark Sonnenblick, will join forces for this special program, sharing their original songs as they help to welcome audiences back to the Hermitage Beach for the first time in many months. Sonnenblick and the Lazour Brothers were represented earlier in the Hermitage's 2024-2025 season with two of the most memorable Hermitage programs in recent memory. Fresh from his West End collaboration with Elton John on The Devil Wears Prada, Sonnenblick beguiled Hermitage audiences at Selby Gardens in January with an in-depth look at the elusive process by which songs are written and incorporated into a narrative musical. Back in August of 2024, in one of the last Hermitage Beach programs before the hurricanes hit our shores, the Lazour Brothers offered a stripped-down acoustic set of songs from their acclaimed musical We Live in Cairo, just a few short weeks before it opened Off-Broadway. Sonnenblick's The Devil Wears Prada continues to be a success in London and stars Vanessa Williams. Daniel and Patrick Lazour recently received a number of nominations in this year's New York theater award season for We Live in Cairo. Join these celebrated composers, lyricists, and librettists for a triumphant return to the Hermitage's celebrated beach programing Thursday, June 26 at 6:30pm.

Since the fall hurricane season, the Hermitage has continued its expansive programming throughout Sarasota and the greater Gulf Coast region. The Hermitage team worked swiftly in the aftermath of the storms to remediate the historic buildings and grounds, and to remove nearly eight feet of sand that covered much of the campus following the unprecedented storm surge. Due to ongoing repairs to the neighboring Blind Pass Park and various permit and procurement procedures mandated by Sarasota County, the Hermitage was not permitted to continue its repairs on the buildings. The Hermitage welcomed artists back to the historic Hermitage House in late January, while other buildings remain offline. This public program on June 26 will be the first opportunity since the hurricanes for the public to experience one of the Hermitage's iconic free beach programs.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome audiences back to the Hermitage Beach for what promises to be an unforgettable evening with the incredible talents of Mark Sonnenblick and the Lazour Brothers,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “Immediately prior to Helene and Milton, we had just completed a campus-wide restoration that had the Hermitage buildings and grounds in the best condition they had ever been, and we are passionately committed to achieving that same goal in the coming weeks and months. If we had not encountered unexpected impediments to our reopening, our driven team would have had the Hermitage campus fully re-opened months ago – particularly with the outpouring of enthusiasm, love, and support from our passionate audiences and generous donors. Nevertheless, we remain resolute in our goals and our commitment to serving this great community with one-of-a-kind arts programming!"

Comments