THREE PIANOS Comes to Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre will produce Three Pianos, an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. From rock rebels to soulful storytellers, this cabaret celebrates the legends who turned 88 keys into a mystical, musical force. Previews begin Nov. 19, 2025, officially opening Nov. 21, with performances through Mar. 29, 2026, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.

From Billy Joel to Alicia Keys, from Ray Charles to Freddie Mercury, Three Pianos celebrates the piano legends who refused to play by the rules. These aren't your cookie-cutter rock stars: they're the rebels, romantics, and risk-takers of the music world. Enjoy timeless favorites like “Crocodile Rock,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I'm Still Standing,” and “Beautiful.”

“These artists didn't just play piano: they redefined it,” said Director and FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo. “They turned limitations into strengths, genres into playgrounds, and melodies into movements. The piano became their voice, their heartbeat, their revolution. Their music didn't just entertain: it spoke to the soul, proving that music is a world within itself with a language we all understand.”

From the soulful sway of Fats Domino to the anthemic joy of Elton John, this high-energy musical revue proves that when you follow your own tune, the music never stops.

Bringing these upbeat tunes to the Goldstein Cabaret is NYC-based actor, musician, and singer-songwriter Madalyn McHugh, who is thrilled to return to FST after most recently appearing in last season's Divas. McHugh co-created the pop band McHugh girl, with original music streaming on all platforms. Joining her is Eddie Weaver, a former FST Acting Apprentice. He was last seen in The ‘70s: More Than a Decade and has appeared in more than six FST productions, including Cinderella and The Wanderers. Also sharing his musical talent is Jared Svoboda, who is ecstatic about making his FST debut. Svoboda's past credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Dear Evan Hansen, and Jersey Boys. He also portrayed Jesus in Morgan Freeman's The Story of God. Devin McDuffy, making his FST debut, will complete the cast. With a history of performances in productions like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wizard of Oz, Something Rotten!, and Cabaret, Devin rounds out the ensemble.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), John Bronston (Music Direction), Jim Prosser, Nathaniel Beliveau (Music), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Leigh Womack (Sound & Light Board Operator), Allison Hannon (Projections Designer), and Sage Brown (Stage Manager).